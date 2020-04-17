Porsche Is Competing With Tesla Until I Say No

Photo: Porsche

The Porsche Taycan is seen in some circles as a challenger to the Model S, although it is far more expensive and intended to be sporty, or at least sportier than even Tesla’s performance models. Porsche didn’t do much to dispel this notion of a rivalry, thanking Elon Musk for P.R. Free last September, but now he insists there is no one.

Here’s Porsche’s Head of Research and Development Christiaan Hetzner in an interview this week in Automotive News:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tried to break the record for Nurburgring’s return of the Porsche Taycan sedan with the Model S. Is Tesla a rival?

Even if people like to play with each other, we don’t consider Tesla to be a direct rival. With the Model 3, it is clear that they are more aggressive targeting the volume segment.

Surely Hetzner wouldn’t want to stir up such a rivalry that didn’t exist anyway, which would be stupid. No, surely the head of research and development would not say in his next answer why Porsche’s approach to electricity, in fact, is better than Tesla’s. No! There is no rivalry here!

What’s next for Tesla in terms of its battery technology?

Tesla employs round cells, a slightly different chemistry, and another concept of cooling, all of which have their specific advantages and disadvantages. In our opinion the kind of high capacity batteries that you can find installed in a Model S are not ideal in terms of sustainability. We believe in smaller, lighter and therefore less expensive batteries that can be recharged faster. People are not our aspiration to be a leader in electric range.

So Porsche isn’t going for volume with electricity, which would be crass, but Tesla certainly does, and of course, Porsche’s approach to batteries is smarter, and more sustainable, and not as dumb as it proves. only to build a machine with the furthest range, like Tesla. There is no rivalry here! Stop asking him.

