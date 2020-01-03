Porsche 718 Cayman GTS spotted with possible six-cylinder engine

Loading...

Porsche introduced the 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS more than two years ago and it seems that the company is working on improved models with a new six-cylinder engine.

Recently caught during cold weather testing, this prototype looks like a fairly typical 718 Cayman GTS. The rear, however, closely matches that of the 718 Cayman GT4. That said, it shuns the fixed rear wing and has a less extreme diffuser.

Although nothing is official, our espionage photographers believe that this is an updated Cayman GTS that uses the same 4.0-liter six-cylinder engine as the Cayman GT4. In the latter model, the mill develops 414 hp (309 kW / 420 PS) and a torque of 420 Nm (420 Nm).

Read also: 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4 debut with new 4.0-liter boxer engine

To keep the model hierarchy intact, the engine is tuned for use in the GTS. The exact numbers remain mysterious, but sources have suggested that the car will have 395 hp (294 kW / 400 PS) and a torque of 420 Nm (420 Nm). If that's right, the six-cylinder GTS would have 35 hp (26 kW / 35 PS) more than its four-cylinder predecessor and 20 hp (15 kW / 20 PS) less than the GT4.

Just like the current GTS, the model is planned for manual and PDK transmissions. With the latest gearbox, the new car should beat the current GTS-0-62 km / h (0-100 km / h) time of 4.1 seconds when it is equipped with the Sport Chrono package. However, it remains unclear whether the top speed would increase compared to the current rating of 290 km / h.

Interestingly enough, there is the possibility that Porsche can keep the current GTS even after the new model is introduced. If that happens, the powerful variant can be called the GTS 4.0. That is, of course, only speculation and the plans of the company can differ per market.

PHOTO GALLERY

more photo & # 39; s …