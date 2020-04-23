Photo: Porsche

Porsche will sell brand-name touchscreen infotainment systems in single and double-DIN slot sizes for those of you with older P vehicles that can’t live without Siri, Spotify, et al. for the duration of a drive. I see Stuttgart selling everything they can.

The radio units are undeniably sleek, flow smoothly with the timeless elements of Porsche’s cabin design and look functional without betraying too much the look of their respective eras.

There are basically two versions: PCCM (meaning Porsche Classic Communication Management) which will be essentially for older vehicles and PCCM Plus which has more functionality for later models. It is explained in the Porsche press release:

“The 996th generation 911 models and the 986th generation Boxster models that were built in the 1990s could be optionally available with a Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system in 2-DIN format. For these sports vehicles, Porsche Classic has developed the Porsche Classic Communication Management Plus (PCCM Plus) system, which includes a 7-inch high-resolution touchscreen with optimized display.The haptic and visual design of the PCCM Plus is based on adjacent components such as windshields. PCCM Plus can therefore be seamlessly integrated into the environment of classic sports cars.Peripheral components already installed in the vehicle such as amplifiers, speakers or antennas can still be used.Navigation displays in the instrument cluster they are also supported. “

Of course, any air-cooled Porsche or front-engine with standard UN-DIN slot will accept even the smallest here. If you’re looking for more details, there’s a site dedicated to the classic Porsche communication management system.

Porsche lists the PCCM unit at 1,439.89 euros ($ 1,552.53) and the PCCM Plus one at 1,606.51 euros ($ 1732.18). I’m sure the stunned hipster who co-opted the classic Porsche scene won’t hesitate to pass that on in a second; in a few years, it will probably be harder to find an air-cooled 911 in Bring-A-Trailer with its original radio than one of these.

Chianu, jeez! Some of my best friends are hipster scum.

Despite this, then, after some consideration, I want to lean towards the murmur about it. Old vehicles are fun because they are old. Because you are here to guide and appreciate the technology of a bygone era. Do you really need another screen to live text and e-mail, in your classic all-around sports car?

(It doesn’t really matter what radio you put in your car.)

