Porches dances with her therapist in the video 'Do U Wanna'

Porches, alias Aaron Maine, dances with his therapist in the new video for “Do U Wanna”. The song is the first single from pop artist synthesizer Ricky’s next LP, released on March 13 via Domino Records.

Directed by Maine and Nick Harwood, the dream clip opens with Maine in the middle of a session with his therapist, as they exchange themselves singing the lines of the song: “I think I want to dance / East do you want / do you want to dance? “

“” Do U Wanna “is a song that talks about looking at you and realizing the disparity between the way you would like to act and the way you act,” Maine said in a statement. “The pleasure that you isolate yourself. I feel like with the chorus, I almost laugh at getting up and doing something. “

Ricky Music follows The House in 2018. Maine will begin a North American record-breaking tour this spring, which will begin at Broadberry in Richmond, Virginia on March 23 and end at New York’s Webster Hall on April 29. .

Ricky Music Song List

1. Patience

2. Do you want

3. Lipstick Song

4. PFB

5. I want to ride

6. Madonna

7. I can’t even think

8. Hair

9. Fuck_3

10. Wrote a few songs

11. rangerover (bonus track)

Porches tour dates

March 23 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

March 24 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

March 25 – Nashville, TN @ Exit / In

March 27 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

March 28 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

March 29 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

March 31 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

April 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theater

April 3 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

April 4 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

April 6 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

April 7 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

April 8 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

April 10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

April 11 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

April 13 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

April 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

April 15 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

April 16 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

April 17 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

April 18 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

April 20 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

April 21 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

April 22 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase

April 23 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

April 24 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met RI

April 25 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat

April 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

April 29 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall