Porches dances with her therapist in the video 'Do U Wanna'

Porches, alias Aaron Maine, dances with his therapist in the new video for “Do U Wanna”. The song is the first single from pop artist synthesizer Ricky’s next LP, released on March 13 via Domino Records.
Directed by Maine and Nick Harwood, the dream clip opens with Maine in the middle of a session with his therapist, as they exchange themselves singing the lines of the song: “I think I want to dance / East do you want / do you want to dance? “
“” Do U Wanna “is a song that talks about looking at you and realizing the disparity between the way you would like to act and the way you act,” Maine said in a statement. “The pleasure that you isolate yourself. I feel like with the chorus, I almost laugh at getting up and doing something. “
Ricky Music follows The House in 2018. Maine will begin a North American record-breaking tour this spring, which will begin at Broadberry in Richmond, Virginia on March 23 and end at New York’s Webster Hall on April 29. .
Ricky Music Song List
1. Patience
2. Do you want
3. Lipstick Song
4. PFB
5. I want to ride
6. Madonna
7. I can’t even think
8. Hair
9. Fuck_3
10. Wrote a few songs
11. rangerover (bonus track)
Porches tour dates
March 23 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
March 24 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
March 25 – Nashville, TN @ Exit / In
March 27 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
March 28 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
March 29 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
March 31 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
April 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theater
April 3 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
April 4 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
April 6 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
April 7 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
April 8 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
April 10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
April 11 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
April 13 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews
April 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
April 15 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
April 16 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
April 17 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
April 18 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx
April 20 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
April 21 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
April 22 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase
April 23 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
April 24 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met RI
April 25 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat
April 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
April 29 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall