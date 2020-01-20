COPENHAGEN – The populist Progress Party of Norway could leave the center-right government coalition because of a decision to return an Islamic state group and its two children from a detention camp in Syria.

The anti-immigration party, Norway’s third largest, is one of the four coalition members of Prime Minister Erna Solberg, together with its conservatives, the centrist liberal party and the Christian Democrats …

The 29-year-old Norweigan woman of Pakistani descent reportedly traveled to Syria in 2013 and married a Norwegian foreign hunter who was later killed in combat. One of her children is quite sick.

“Many believe that she used her child as a shield to return to Norway. Many in Norway are not happy about this, not just in the Progress Party, “said party leader Siv Jensen, who is also Norway’s finance minister.

The party found that it had not been consulted when the decision was taken to bring the wife and her children back to Norway. She was formally arrested on her return on Saturday and was placed with her two children in a hospital in Oslo,

“A majority in the government believed that caring for the child was paramount,” said Solberg,

The mother, who was not mentioned, refused to let the sick child travel to Norway alone, which then allowed her to travel from the Kurdish-controlled camp in Al-Hol where they had been detained since March 2019.

Solberg and Jensen would meet later Monday to discuss whether the Progress Party should remain in the government.

The government must bring together a majority in Storting, or Parliament, with 169 seats.

Solberg has been prime minister of the Scandinavian country since 2013 when she formed a coalition with the Progress Party. The parties won renewed support for steering the country in the 2017 elections.

