Popular funeral director “murdered by employees hours ago” – The Sun

A popular funeral director was reportedly murdered by an employee who had been released hours earlier.

Gerard F. “Jerry” O’Sullivan is accused on Thursday before T.J. McGowan Sons Funeral Home in New York State.

Hamer was a popular person in the community, reports sayCredit: T.J McGowan Sons Funeral Home

The funeral director is said to have been shot near this funeral home in the state of New YorkCredit: Facebook

O’Sullivan was brought to trial today and, according to the Rockland County Prosecutor, was exposed to a number of allegations related to the cold-blooded murder.

Authorities believe he was exterminated hours before the popular manager was fatally injured in the workplace.

Cops who answered a call to the funeral home said they found O’Sullivan with a gun in the back parking lot, reports the Mount Pleasant Daily Voice.

Police say he ignored countless orders to drop the gun after allegedly shooting Hamer several times.

Hamer was hit when civilian Christian Delisio O’Sullivan shot his shoulder with his licensed handgun to disarm him.

Officers were forced to use a taser when O’Sullivan refused to put down his weapon.

“Of course it’s shocking: they are people you know, people you would never suspect,” Haverstraw Mayor Michael Kohut told News 12.

Jerry O’Sullivan faces several charges related to Hammer’s death. Credit: News12 Westchester

Haverstraw Mayor Michael Kohut described the incident as “shocking”. Credit: News12 Westchester

“The victim was targeted and would have ended there if other things had not happened.

“It’s not like this man is raging on the outskirts of town or violent crime is committed anywhere nearby.”

Rockland District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh, II, is working with the Haverstraw Police Department on the “tragic” case.

“Deputy District Attorney Stephen Moore and Deputy District Attorney Peter Fernandez will pursue the case,” he said.

“Our prayers go to the victim’s family, Noe Hammer, who was shot in this senseless act of violence.”

Hamer is buried in the Petersfriedhof on February 15, as can be seen from the obituary noted on the funeral home he manages.

His alleged murderer O’Sullivan was brought to the Westchester Medical Center for treatment for his injuries.

According to local reports, police officers treat the shootout as a targeted crime of violence at work.

O’Sullivan has been accused of second-degree murder, criminal possession of a second-degree weapon, threats to a police officer, unlawful second-degree detention, and resistance to the arrest.

His next court appearance will be February 12 at the Haverstraw Village Justice Court after being bailed this week without bail.

Officers who responded to the shootout said O’Sulliven refused to drop his gun

