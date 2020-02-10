Popular email apps for iOS and Mac search inboxes to take advantage of personal information

A new report from Motherboard today looks at some iOS and Mac email apps / services where the sale of users’ personal information is not very transparent. One of them is even in the Apple App Store and is listed in the top 100 for productivity apps.

Edison is the first email app to highlight Motherboard in its report that it uses scraping to sell personal information. While the developer states on his website that he “processes” his users’ emails, the Edison customers surveyed by Motherboard said they didn’t know what was happening.

At first glance, it can be very misleading for Edison to use terms such as “Privacy by Design” and “Privacy first” on his website after learning how they scratch and sell personal information.

“They could definitely be a bit more anticipated about their commercial intentions,” Seb Insua, an Edison user who said he was unaware of the data sale, told Motherboard. “Your website is all like” no ads “and” privacy first “,” he added (the company’s website says “Edison Trends practices privacy on purpose”.)

The motherboard experienced in a J.P. Morgan document on how Edison handles the sale of personal email information to companies:

This document describes Edison as a provider of “consumer buying metrics including brand loyalty, wallet, buying preferences, etc.”. The document adds that the “source” of the data is the “Edison email app”.

Edison is rated the 58th most popular productivity app in the App Store with an average rating of 4.6 / 5 stars. A good reminder that ratings cannot always be rated at face value.

Motherboard also found that two other popular email apps / services use the same method of scraping and selling user’s email information, Cleanfox and Slice.

The COO for Foxintelligence (Cleanfox ‘parent company) told Motherboard that selling user data is beneficial for consumers and businesses.

“We believe that crowd sourcing transaction data has a transformative power for both consumers and businesses, and that a market can be created where both sides can create value without compromising on privacy.” Florian, Chief Operating Officer of Foxintelligence Cleyet-Merle said motherboard in an email.

Some users may not mind having their inboxes deleted and data sold in exchange for free apps / services, but transparency is key so customers can make the best decision.

Read the full report on these email apps / services here.

