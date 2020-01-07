Loading...

The phone accessory phenomenon of PopSockets continues to grow. From 2012 and growing by 800% per year until the sale of 35 million units in 2017, the practical handle continues to grow. It’s just always had a problem. You cannot use a wireless charger if you have one on your phone.

PopSockets has just fixed this problem. The phone accessories company has launched its own wireless charger. Now, users will no longer have to remove their PopSocket handle to use one of these trendy fees.

PopSockets has apparently exploded in recent years with almost everyone you see on their phone using one. The Grip product has a design or a brand for everyone. From Harry Potter to Playboy, PopSockets has you covered. The company even has some that come with a lip balm and some more solid ones made of metal. We will come to the problematic in a moment.

So now that wireless charging is taking off, it makes sense that PopSockets does not hinder their growth. So they gathered their heads together and solved the only problem they had. Users could not use a traditional wireless charger due to the PopSocket handle separating the back of the device from the charger.

Introducing the PopSockets PopPower Home Wireless Charger. The pad includes a practical insert on the pad where your Grip fits quite comfortably. The PopPower Home is available in three colors, matt white, mountain scenery and cosmic cloud. Discover them below.

[Image via PopSockets] [Image via PopSockets] [Image via PopSockets] The PopPower Home has some drawbacks. But they seem quite understandable. The wireless charger cannot be used with metal handles or special handles, such as those with lip balm, as it will melt. The handle must also be in the center for the charger to function properly.

“Some PopGrip locations on some phone models may produce a slower or free charge, depending on the positioning of the PopGrip and the phone’s wireless charging antenna, and will require a slight adjustment or for the PopTop to be removed for optimal charge, “the company told The Verge.

The PopPower house offers up to 15 W of load and is Qi-Wireless certified. It is compatible with Apple and Samsung products and can even charge AirPods.

It also included a high-power AC adapter and a 6-foot charging cable. The PopPower Home is available starting today and will set you back $ 60. Go here if you want one.

What do you think of this new wireless charger? Make it sound below!

