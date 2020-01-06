Loading...

Whether it’s a mechanical masterpiece or a cult leader, it is Poppy, and it does not authorize any person responsible for the music or otherwise to program it according to its criteria. With his third album, I do not agree, ready to be released via Sumerian records On January 10, Poppy breaks down the perfectly designed mechanisms of what looks like his first complete body of music.

When you started making music, it was leaning towards dark pop, and now it is turning to metal pop. How do you work to create this genre?

I don’t really consider new music as metal just because of the juxtaposition to pop music. I leave it to the listener to decide what genre it is. [When] we went into the album creation process, we just wanted ultimate freedom and no rules. I feel like we have accomplished that.

You surrounded yourself with people who were aligned with your vision in the studio. Who did you work with and how did they help bring your vision to life?

It was me, Titanic [Sinclair], our friend Chris Greatti and Zakk Cervini, and we are the only ones on the whole file. We didn’t leave anyone else in the room when we were working on it, and I’m really glad we took that approach. I have been friends with them for several years. [Especially with] Zakk, we always talked about working on stuff together, but it wasn’t until he worked on Am i a girl and X [that] we really got into it, and they said, “Oh, that’s fun. Let’s do more. “So we did the whole album, but [with] Zakk and Chris as producers. They’re two of my best friends and two of the most talented people I know. They’re really good at sitting and letting vibration happen, and I love it.

It is obvious that you collaborate with your team but also that you are autonomous as an artist.

I’m glad it’s obvious. It’s funny when people ask me about it because it plays in [the attitude of], “Oh, the girls are weak or they don’t know.” I never considered myself a weak person. When people go down this road, [they] think just because someone is a girl, [they] are weaker. I never felt that.

What was the inspiration behind the “I do not agree” Musical clip?

[In] the video clip “I do not agree”, you see me shouting after the leaders of the label, then torching them, which was very therapeutic. And in another iteration of a previous team that I had, I felt very stifled and I don’t like having to explain myself. Since the previous label, there were always conversations that were very dismissive with a lot of ideas that I had. But it makes me fight harder. It makes me want more when I need to prove myself. Although this is my third album that I am releasing, it looks like the first because the previous two albums were more like background music for the YouTube videos we were creating. This is the first corpus of musical works that I think can stand on its own and don’t really need a lot of explanation.

Were there situations in which you were confronted with your previous team where they questioned you as an artist or about your vision?

I think they didn’t understand [art], but they pretended to understand it because they thought it was cool. But in fact, they didn’t understand that it was exactly the things I was talking about. As for the [music] industry as a whole, I don’t want to give it too much credit, but it certainly inspires a lot of what Titanic and I create. I think from past experiences with former teams I have worked with, I have found a lot of inspiration for this record. Specifically, my song “BLOODMONEY” was like an 11th hour song.

I want to delve a little into the album. Let’s start with “Concrete. ”

I would describe this one as the cousin of “X”. They were written around the same time. “Concrete” was the first song we wrote for this record, so [it has] a lot of harmony and a very important breakdown. It’s about wanting to be buried underground, killing an old version of yourself.

Online, you have a very distinct character. Do you think “Concrete” is linked to the Poppy project in a way that reflects this?

I always talk David Bowie when people talk about characters because I think he was a master and [a] a huge inspiration to me. For every record he released or in every era, David Bowie had a very distinct look, feel and vibe. Ziggy Stardust is very different from Diamond dogs. Even [on] the last recording, Black Star, his death was an art, so it’s very inspiring for me.

What is the meaning of the song “Anything Like Me”?

It’s one of my favorites on the album. I can’t wait to play it on tour. The hook, “You will never be nothing like me / You shouldn’t be something like me”, the meaning [it is] that this is a personal trial and what I have experienced. I think it’s one of those if you know, you know. I don’t really want to explain too much.

It seems that you are the type of artist who is not afraid to defend himself.

Yes, I would say [yes], which is funny because my voice is very soft, but I think my brain is my weapon.

How important is it for an artist to push fans to be strong and protect themselves from such negative interactions such as bullying?

I went through some pretty crazy things when I went to school, and then I went home schooling. [If] there is a person who attacks you and who goes through [something] something you do not know, he takes it from you. When I was going through this at school, I found comfort in music. To someone reading this, if you are making fun of yourself, turn to music.

Were there particular artists who influenced you when you wrote “Fill The Crown”?

I really like Rammstein, and also [Marilyn Manson was an influence on this song and [first and second disc] Madonna.

Marilyn Manson and Madonna are artists who live at different ends of the spectrum, and you have created a song that blends these two influences. How did you work to merge them?

Well, a friend of mine told me that [the] record sounds like you’ve created your own favorite band. It was a great compliment because I feel like this is what happened. [It’s] everything that attracts me a lot.

Tell me about the inspiration behind “BLOODMONEY”, what this song means and why it is so important to this album.

It was one of the last songs we wrote for the album and when I was going through a transition phase. I did a lot of things for the first time, and a lot of things I thought were true ended up being the opposite. Titanic and I were in the studio, and he didn’t really want to write a song, but I was like, “No, I have those words. You have to make a song. “It is hypocrisy and subtly, but not so subtly of my understanding or my misunderstanding of religion and Christianity.

Your fan base refers to themselves as “the church.” Do you find an irony in there?

I created my Poppy.Church because people started calling me a cult leader, so I made it a gathering place for everyone. My religion is more about encouraging creativity and critical thinking than saying, “Read this book and follow it all, and if you think of something negative, you’re going to hell.” That’s not really what We practice.

As you have grown as an artist, you have grown to have your own way of seeing and looking at things. Do you think it tested what you believed when you were much younger or what you grew up with?

Yeah absolutely. This is where the first iteration of the project comes in, because I describe Poppy as the first version, as opposed to the current version, Poppy X is what I refer to it. The first version of Poppy is more about who I was before the world hit me. Before your thoughts get cloudy and anything gets in your way, slightly naive and open to criticism and trusting people. As you mature and grow or live your life or travel, it starts to change the way you think about it and your understanding of the world. Either way, I think it’s all part of the process of life.

The next song “Nothing I Need” is very passive and aggressive.

It’s a simpler arrangement, a bit like deep breathing. That’s pretty much all I thought I wanted is actually nothing I need [and] to accept a lot of things. Perhaps some things that attracted me [or] attracted me, and I realized that what I need, I already have at the bare minimum, and happiness is much more important than material objects.

How important is it for people to understand that life is more than money, fame and pretty things?

I think if you can accept that or fall for this way of thinking, maybe that giant weighty backpack that’s on your back will get a little lighter. Do things that make you happy everyday. It’s about having good friends, making art, spending time with your loved ones, and traveling the world. At least for me, that’s what it’s all about.

At the end of your life, you cannot take these material things with you. As for “Sit Stay”, it’s a standout track on the album for a number of reasons.

“Sit Stay”, I wrote when I felt very locked up, and I’m the one who communicates that I’m not going to listen to the people I’ve been listening to for years tell me that I can’t do something that I do. always wanted to do. The most melodic part is, in a way, a warning to people who are just starting out in music because that thing you love can also be the one that kills you. “Don’t be blinded by the stars in your eyes / Welcome to the new starting line.” Don’t look at the world like, “Once I get it, then I’ll be happy.” You should just focus on being happy right now because everything is important.

Tell me where “Bite Your Teeth” came from, how you worked on it and what was the inspiration.

So it was the last song we wrote for the album, and it actually comes from a quote from Alan Watts, which is, “Trying to define yourself is like trying to bite your teeth. ” He has one of the heaviest breakdowns on the album and I’m playing it on tour now, and it’s pretty fun because the Bring me the horizon crowd, you know, when I go out on stage because I open the show for them, they are like, “Who is this girl?” And then when I play this song, they are like “Oh, OK.” When you go to a poppy show, you know what to expect. Throwing myself into the mix [Bring Me The Horizon], maybe [the fans are] standing there, arms crossed, and at the end, they say “OK, that was something else”. Whether they like it or not, we subject them to that. [Laughs.]

When you listened to the album for the first time, where were you and what crossed your mind?

I just finished the photo session of the album and I did this shooting with the worst flu of my life. I could barely get up. And I went home, I was lying there in my bed and I was crying and listening to the album. And I was like, “Wow, that really took everything.”

What was the general message you wanted to send with these songs or with the album as a whole?

The album as a whole is pretty much about walking towards no one and disagreeing with people in positions of power and not accepting “no” for an answer or “you can’t”. And sometimes, when people tell you [that], or at least when I am told that I cannot, it makes me want to have more. It’s about burning the music industry in a way and getting out of any box that anyone could have tried to lock me into. The message is empowerment, not gender specific. Just empowerment.

