Poppy shared a new dark clip for “Anything Like Me” from his latest album I do not agree.
The track is the fifth single from the singer’s new album. She had already released a science fiction inspired clip for “Fill The Crown”.
The video is filled with many hints and ultimately pays homage to the classic from the 1957 film The Seventh Seal, but with a Poppy twist. Watch it below.
(Integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fiH9YPSPNlA (/ integrated)
Now, on the day of the release of her third album, the singer has also released a clip for her latest single “Anything Like Me”.
The metal singer tweeted a teaser for the video while reminding everyone that her LP was going to be released today.
I disagree on Friday! pic.twitter.com/PvjK317lD0
– Poppy (@poppy) January 8, 2020
Early this morning, she posted a link to the captioned video. Which is logical, the imagery speaks for itself.
https://t.co/1zt14vHuaL
– Poppy (@poppy) January 10, 2020
Directed by Jesse Draxler and the singer herself, the video is a dark and exciting experience. In the classic Poppy style, the song offers metallic riffs mixed with optimistic choruses.
Watch the “Just Like Me” video below.
(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qmMm1TwYYns (/ integrated)
I disagree is available now and can be found here. See the list of tracks below.
I do not agree tracklisting
1. Concrete
2. I do not agree
3. BLOODMONEY
4. Just like me
5. Fill the crown
6. Nothing I Need
7. Sit / Stay
8. “Bite your teeth”
9. “Sun sickness”
10. “Don’t go out”
Poppy embarks on its I Disagree headlining tour on January 22. Check out the full list of upcoming dates below and grab your tickets here.
Appointment
01/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
01/24 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
01/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
01/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand at Complex
01/28 – Denver, CO @ Gothic
01/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam
01/31 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater
02/01 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
02/02 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
02/05 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
02/06 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
07/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of Living Arts
08/02 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
02/10 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground
12/02 – Tampa, FL @ the Orpheum
02/14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft at Center Stage
02/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
02/16 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
02/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
02/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ The press room
02/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater
UK / EU dates:
03/12 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ Academy 2
03/13 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ Cathouse
03/14 – Birmingham, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy 2
03/15 – London, United Kingdom @ Heaven
03/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
03/18 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie
03/20 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo
03/21 – Bochum, DE @ Zeche
03/22 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
03/24 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Halle
03/25 – Milan, IT @ Santeria
03/26 – Vienna, AT @ Flex
03/27 – Zurich, CH @ Plaza
03/29 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Razzmatazz 2
03/30 – Madrid, ES @ Sala Caracol
What do you think of Poppy’s video for “Anything Like Me?” Ring in the comments below!