Poppy shared a new dark clip for “Anything Like Me” from his latest album I do not agree.

The track is the fifth single from the singer’s new album. She had already released a science fiction inspired clip for “Fill The Crown”.

The video is filled with many hints and ultimately pays homage to the classic from the 1957 film The Seventh Seal, but with a Poppy twist. Watch it below.

Now, on the day of the release of her third album, the singer has also released a clip for her latest single “Anything Like Me”.

The metal singer tweeted a teaser for the video while reminding everyone that her LP was going to be released today.

Early this morning, she posted a link to the captioned video. Which is logical, the imagery speaks for itself.

Directed by Jesse Draxler and the singer herself, the video is a dark and exciting experience. In the classic Poppy style, the song offers metallic riffs mixed with optimistic choruses.

Watch the “Just Like Me” video below.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qmMm1TwYYns (/ integrated)

I disagree is available now and can be found here. See the list of tracks below.

I do not agree tracklisting

1. Concrete

2. I do not agree

3. BLOODMONEY

4. Just like me

5. Fill the crown

6. Nothing I Need

7. Sit / Stay

8. “Bite your teeth”

9. “Sun sickness”

10. “Don’t go out”

Poppy embarks on its I Disagree headlining tour on January 22. Check out the full list of upcoming dates below and grab your tickets here.

Appointment

01/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

01/24 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

01/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

01/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand at Complex

01/28 – Denver, CO @ Gothic

01/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam

01/31 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater

02/01 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

02/02 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

02/05 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

02/06 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

07/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of Living Arts

08/02 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

02/10 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground

12/02 – Tampa, FL @ the Orpheum

02/14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft at Center Stage

02/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

02/16 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

02/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

02/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ The press room

02/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater

UK / EU dates:

03/12 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ Academy 2

03/13 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ Cathouse

03/14 – Birmingham, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy 2

03/15 – London, United Kingdom @ Heaven

03/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

03/18 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie

03/20 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

03/21 – Bochum, DE @ Zeche

03/22 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

03/24 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Halle

03/25 – Milan, IT @ Santeria

03/26 – Vienna, AT @ Flex

03/27 – Zurich, CH @ Plaza

03/29 – Barcelona, ​​ES @ Sala Razzmatazz 2

03/30 – Madrid, ES @ Sala Caracol

What do you think of Poppy’s video for “Anything Like Me?” Ring in the comments below!