Pope warns of risks of tensions between US and Iran in policy speech paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Francis had hoped to travel to Iraq this year to serve believers who have endured years of attacks and persecution by the Islamic State Group. However, a journey has never been confirmed and it is not clear how increased instability in Iraq can affect the Vatican’s planning. But Francis made the American strike clear and Iran’s response to it was worrying in the volatile region.

“Particularly worrying are the signals coming from the entire region following the increasing tensions between Iran and the United States, which could in particular endanger the gradual process of reconstruction in Iraq and lay the foundation for a larger conflict that all of us would have want to turn away, “Francis told the ambassadors in the painted Sala Regia. “I therefore renew my call for all interested parties to avoid escalation of the conflict and to keep the flame of dialogue and self-control alive in full respect of international law.”

Francis opened his comments by praising the hopes of young people, especially as they take the lead and call more attention to the threat of climate change.

Francis has made care for the environment a pillar of his papacy. Vatican officials praised the global youth movement fueled by Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, who met Francis last year.

In his remarks, Francis complained with “grave concern” that international leaders turned out to be deaf to the cries of the planet, the poor and the young people who demand faster action to curb global warming. He cited leaders’ failure to adopt new rules to reduce carbon emissions at a climate conference in Madrid last month.

The outcome of the UN conference, he said, “is deeply concerned about the will of the international community to confront the phenomenon of global warming with wisdom and effectiveness, which requires a collective response that overrides the public interest interests. “

Francis spoke about his record seven foreign trips in 2019, and particularly emphasized his call in Japan to ban not only the use but also possession of nuclear weapons. Francis has said that he intends to change the official Catholic doctrine to declare the use and possession of nuclear weapons “immoral.”

“The time has come for political leaders to realize that a safer world is not achieved through the deterrent possession of powerful means of mass destruction, but rather through the patient efforts of men and women of goodwill, who are dedicated in their own right, each in his or her own field, to build a world of peace, solidarity and mutual respect, “he said.

Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press