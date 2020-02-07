Pope Francis transformed a palazzo in the Vatican into a palace for the poor for the homeless: NPR

Pope Francis eats with guests and volunteers from the “Palace of the Poor”.

Municipality of Sant'Egidio



Municipality of Sant'Egidio

Municipality of Sant'Egidio

While the bells of St. Peter’s Basilica ring from the Vatican on a cool January evening, a few people in shabby clothes stand a few meters from the colonnade around St. Peter’s Square.

They are waiting to enter the Palazzo Migliori, a 19th century palace just behind the square.

One of them is Livia, an Italian woman in her sixties. After sleeping on the streets of Rome for months, she has been spending nights in the so-called “Palace of the Poor” since the beginning of December.

“I come here in the evening,” she says. “Dinner is served from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and breakfast is from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Then I am out during the day.”

She won’t reveal many details about her past and, like most Palazzo guests, isn’t ready to share her full name. But she says her life has changed radically since she found this home.

“I take wonderful walks during the day,” says Livia. “I have visited many churches – especially at Christmas when they show nativity scenes. And then I go to the library because I like to read.”

Volunteers from the Sant’Egidio Community, an Italian Roman Catholic lay community that carries out charitable projects, run the new Vatican-owned palazzo that has become a homeless shelter.

The 19th century Palazzo Migliori (left) is located on a first-class property near St. Peter’s Square. The colonnade that surrounds the square can be seen on the right.

Sylvia Poggioli / NPR



Sylvia Poggioli / NPR

Sylvia Poggioli / NPR

The building was named after the noble family who donated it to the Vatican in 1930. For 70 years an order of nuns operated it as a home for single mothers. After the nuns moved, some representatives of the Vatican proposed to convert this first-class property into a luxury hotel.

Instead, Pope Francis ordered it to be converted into a home – or rather, director Carlo Santoro, a palace – for “nobles of the street”, for those who “according to Francis sees society as rejection, victim of today’s disposable culture”.

Rome’s urban and ecclesiastical accommodations for the city’s thousands of homeless are usually spartan. The carved wooden ceilings, wall frescoes and tiled floors of the three-story building testify to its aristocratic origins.

It can accommodate up to 50 men and women and is housed in 16 rooms with two or three beds each. There are 13 new bathrooms, each with a shower. Warm meals are served twice a day. The shelter also offers medical help and psychological counseling for alcoholism. Guests don’t get a deadline to leave.

Many will not reveal their last names and are reluctant to explain why they have become homeless. Fragments of conversations convey an impression of pain and grief – job loss, marriage breakdown or mental health problems.

The Pope shakes hands with Andrea Ricciardi, the founder of the Sant’Egidio community, the Roman Catholic lay group, whose volunteers run the new homeless shelter.

Comunità di Sant'Egidio



Comunità di Sant'Egidio

Comunità di Sant'Egidio

What they all share now is freedom from fear and hope for the future.

Romanian Silvano has lived in Italy for 15 years – the last eight years as a homeless person. He often spent wet, cold nights under the 17th century colonnade of artist and architect Gian Lorenzo Bernini, which he can now view from his warm and cozy bedroom in the palazzo.

“If you sleep on the cardboard-covered floor and you have to wake up at 5 a.m. before the police push you away,” he says, “and then you’ll find a place like this where you have breakfast, a shower, and a bed have dinner and what more do you want?

In November the Pope came to open the “Palace of the Poor”, share a meal, speak to the guests and joke.

Santoro remembers what Francis said when he admired the interior of the palace: “‘Beauty heals.’ That means the beauty of this house is very useful for them just to relax. That is our first goal, just to help them. “

Since the opening of the Palace of the Poor in November, Santoro says that several guests have found a permanent job and two have returned to their families in northern Italy. Santoro says those who stay can count on the palazzo as a haven.

“Because everyone has the right to be respected,” he says. “The right to a good life, good health and also the house and family nearby. In many cases we feel like the family they have and which they have missed for a long time.”