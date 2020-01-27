It seems that the Pop-Up companies of Belleville have found a real home, at least for this summer.

Monday evening the city council approved a plan to move them to West Zwick’s Park before 2020.

A staff report to the board noted that the last-minute changes last year due to flood conditions caused many problems for the four suppliers before they were eventually moved to West Riverside Park and eventually one went out.

Board member Ryan Williams, chairman of the city’s Economic Retention and Development Committee, told Quinte News 2020 that it is a “make it or break it year” for the idea.

Mayor Mitch Panciuk called for paid advertisements and a “message strategy” to promote the Pop-Ups.

Director of Economic Development for the city, Karen Poste told the council that one seller has shown interest so far.

.