Pop culture can evolve at the same pace as birds and insects

We like to think that modern culture is moving at a staggering pace, fueled by a relentless parade of new musical works, literature and technological design. Nature change, on the other hand, seems to follow a slower trajectory, because genetic mutations over generations of animals give larger teeth, for example, or better camouflage. But perhaps the opposite is true, and human culture is not going so fast and we consumers are less enthusiastic to embrace change than we realize.

That is the conclusion of a new study by a group of British researchers who have analyzed the change rates of popular songs, English literature, scientific publications and car design. Using statistics designed by evolutionary biologists, they compared the rates of cultural change with the rates of biological change for finches of the Galapagos Islands, two types of moths and a common British snail. The result was rather surprising: biology and culture are moving about at the same speed.

“This tells you something in depth about human psychology,” says Armand Leroi, an evolutionary biologist at Imperial College London. “We are surprisingly conservative about our choices and what we like changes very slowly.”

The idea that culture evolves like animals and plants has been around for several decades. However, most of the earlier research has looked at archaeological artifacts, such as the evolution of stone tools, arrowheads, or language. Leroi and his team instead wanted to look at the pace of change in modern cultural artifacts, to see if they could see differences between today and earlier civilizations.

The researchers took 17,000 Billboard Hot 100 songs between 1960 and 2010 and chose 100 musical characteristics – regardless of whether the song contained guitar-controlled power chords, such as a staccato rapbeat or a swell of strings that support a love ballad. For cars, they looked at sixteen measurements of the size and power of the vehicles. For 19th-century literature (2,200 English, British and Irish novels) and 20th-century scientific articles (170,000 reports from the British Medical Journal), they tagged each work with one of 500 current references.

They compared cultural artifacts with the evolution of animals that are iconic in the world of evolutionary biology. The finches, for example, were the subject of a famous 40-year study that showed that their beaks changed shape because drought and rain on the remote Galapagos Islands changed the food supply of the birds. The color of the moths changed over time when black soot from industrial England turned their bark habitats black in the 19th century, and it changed again when the air pollution laws came into effect and the trunks regained their normal color.

For both groups, the Leroi team has calculated a value that reflects the degree of evolutionary change. Their analysis showed that the speed over time was comparable for both groups. He even goes so far as to suggest that cultural artifacts can be considered as organisms: they grow, change and reproduce. “If we make something new, whether it is a scientific article or a work of art, we take that thing and throw it into the world and it lives or dies,” says Leroi. “Its success depends on whether people want it or not, just like natural selection.”

The newspaper that outlines their research is published today in the journal Nature Human Behavior. But not everyone agrees with the conclusions. Charles Perrault, who studies human and cultural evolution at Arizona State University, published a 2012 study based on archaeological artifacts that concluded that human culture moves 50 percent faster than biological evolution. This adaptive speed, he argues, was essential for people’s ability to thrive in new ecosystems and extend their lifespan.

