Poolside and Amo Amo’s new single are somewhere between a cry for help and a carefree stroll.

The musical bed behind “Around the Sun” is tailor-made for Too Slow to Disco parties – a comfortable and unhurried bass line, shimmering patterns from multiple synthesizers, vocal harmonies on multiple high-end tracks . Think of a Venn diagram containing “Oh Honey” from the delegation, “Everywhere” by Fleetwood Mac, in the late 70’s Isley Brothers and in the late 80’s Prefab Sprout, and you will find yourself in the vicinity of this collaboration. .

If the music is a refreshing swim on a summer night, the lyrics betray much more anxiety: “I relax at the end of the day / I have no one to say that I’m fine”, sings the founder Jeffrey Paradise. “People say I have lost my mind / I have nothing to lose and nothing to find / they could say that I am the type to lose, but I’m fine.” The narrator comes to a wobbly conclusion, apparently hoping to convince himself that all is well – “Another year around the sun, I guess I just had fun.” Thanks to all the nice production and a clip full of smiling blondes on jet skis, it will quickly be adopted as a sweet party. , although it is much more ambivalent than it claims.

“Around the Sun” will appear next month on Low Season, Poolside’s first new album since 2017.

