Environmentally friendly BAY — The Inexperienced Bay Packers have nine large receivers on their roster, but count on Typical Manager Brian Gutekunst to go on the lookout for more in this year’s NFL draft. The pool of choices is deep in this year’s course of players the draft opens Thursday night, April 23.

“I imagine it is a deep group. It truly is fairly heavy at the best,” Gutekunst claimed. “Extra quantities than we have observed in the previous. It will be interesting as to how it falls.

“There are some good players out there. I feel there are some guys that, sitting down here right now, will have an opportunity to make an instant effect and I am psyched about that.”

Eco-friendly Bay could also use draft options to fortify multiple positions on offense — offensive line, restricted finish and possibly even working back again. On the other side of the ball, inside linebacker is the most evident situation of need to have, but supplementing in front of, beside or at the rear of that posture is not unreasonable both.

With all all those holes and with Aaron Rodgers nevertheless all over, there is the possibility of wanting at quarterback. Immediately after all, Rodgers is now more mature than Brett Favre was when he was drafted as Favre’s most likely successor.

“It is the hardest position to play in all of athletics,” reported Head Mentor Matt LaFleur. “I do not feel you can ever have sufficient of those people fellas. If you locate a male and he is sitting there at the ideal location, I imagine you get a chance on him.”

The Packers have 10 picks in this year’s draft. Half of them are in the closing two rounds.

