Pony attacked violently, left for death by intruder on Cape Cod farm

A pony is recovering after it has been violently attacked by an intruder and left on a Cape Cod farm the weekend before death. The horse, named Scottie, survived, but he needed emergency surgery and will stay in the hospital because he is being checked for an infection. Scottie was housed in CB Equestrian, a farm on Derby Lane, at the time of the attack. The owner of CB Equestrian, Claire Bangert, said in a Facebook message that four horses were let out of their stables between a check that fed Saturday night and dinner Sunday morning. The owner of the pony, Susan Buchanan, said that Scottie was found tied to a fence and impaled with a broken pitchfork handle. The Harwich police said they received a phone call on Sunday about 9 am regarding the injured horse. “We are deeply disturbed by this horrific attack on a defenseless animal,” reads a Facebook message from Harwich police. A vet rushed to the farm to remove the handle and luckily none of the pony’s main organs were damaged. Monday morning, Scottie was perky, hungry and stable, according to Bangert’s Facebook post. Buchanan believes that her pony was the target because he is small and extremely trusting and kind. Bangert said the community has gathered around her by bringing meals, repairing fences and even installing security systems. She said the other horses are now safe and under surveillance. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Scottie’s medical costs and additional security for the CB Equestrian Barn. The Harwich Police Department is investigating the case as a crime against an animal. Harwich police Sgt. Aram Goshgarian said there are some indications for a possible suspect, or suspect, and does not believe that it is a random attack. Anyone with additional information or tips is asked to contact Harwich Police Detective Sgt. Bob Brackett at 508-430-7541.

