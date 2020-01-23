Pontefracts Love Layla collects donations for national cat relief organizations

Released:

15:31

Thursday January 23, 2020

An online card and gift retailer based in Pontefract recently launched a fundraiser to support a national cat foundation.

Love Layla sells a nickel name tag specially designed for cats.

These pendants are engraved on one side and contain a 20 mm split ring that can be securely attached to a cat collar.

£ 2 for each label sold will be donated to Cats Protection, the UK’s largest cat charity, which works to rescue and rehabilitate stray, unwanted or homeless cats and educate people about cats and the welfare of cats.

Stacey Dennis, owner and founder of Love Layla, is a cat lover and even has a range of products named after her tabby cat Tigger, which disappeared in October and never returned.

Since Tigger originally came from Cats Protection, Stacey is very concerned about charity. Stacey recently added three new cats to her home.

Stacey said, “When Tigger went missing, I was determined to find him, although unfortunately we never found out what happened to him. “Over the years, he had become a celebrity on Love Layla’s social media sites. It’s a great way to remember him and support a good cause.”

In just four years, Love Layla has grown into a multi-million pound business and has over a million fans on social media.

The tags are currently available for £ 4.50 each and are available at www.lovelayladesigns.co.uk

Stacey said: “The money we donate will help support the charity and ensure that it can continue to care for our four-legged friends nationwide.”