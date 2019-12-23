Pontefract knits 230 octopuses for premature babies

Loading...

published:

4:05 p.m.

Monday December 23, 2019

A Pontefract woman donated more than 200 knitted animals to Wakefield hospitals to help babies in intensive care.

Doreen Cowdell of Kinsley knitted 230 toy octopuses, which are specially designed to comfort infants in intensive care.

She decided to make the octopuses after hearing someone at the Pontefract hospital talking about knitted toys and asked her granddaughter to examine it for her.

Doreen said: "It is nice for any child to have something to cuddle, I have wool everywhere and I will continue to do it as much as possible.

"It keeps me busy and keeps me thinking, I would like to see more people doing this for kids."

She learned that crochet octopus toys act as a calming aid – the tentacles reproduce the umbilical cord, which babies often hold in the womb.

With the tentacles to hold, infants are less likely to remove tubes and cables from essential surveillance equipment that is attached to their bodies, said Doreen.

Doreen donated 60 of her knitted octopuses to Pontefract Hospital and the rest were shared between Pinderfields, Dewsbury and the Prince of Wales Hospice.