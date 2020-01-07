Loading...

Michelle Grainger has announced that she will host a community party to thank those who have supported their 50/50 campaign for the Prince of Wales Hospice.

Michelle has six challenges ahead and is currently raising £ 42,000 for the Prince of Wales Hospice. It has exceeded its £ 30,000 target.

Last January, she vowed to face 50 challenges to raise funds for the Prince of Wales Hospice as part of her 50th birthday celebrations.

The Community Party will be the final challenge in your campaign.

Michelle said, “We are hosting the party to say a big thank you to everyone in the community who have supported me and the hospice in my 50 challenges.

“The party will take place on Saturday February 8th at The Ambience. During the night I will announce the total amount of the money collected.

I definitely continue to collect donations for them, my shop has become a community hub where people can donate and chat. “

“Working with the hospice was incredible, I met a lot of people there and they grew up as a large family.

“The campaign really got the community on board. I am so overwhelmed by how many people in the region have come together to help such a great thing. Everything else we talk about is a bonus. “

Some of Michelle’s highlights in her campaign include participating in the longest zip wire in the world, a soccer tournament with Jono Lancaster, pram racing, and hosting Battle of the Bands.

Michelle said, “My favorite moments of the year were that the kids in the church put money in the star glasses. They have raised £ 5,000 between them and they make me so proud.

“I want to continue collecting donations because the community’s attitude is changing. If we all get together for a good cause, we can do anything and if we all do a little bit more, the world will be a better place.”

The Prince of Wales Hospice team has been caring for patients with life-threatening diseases since 1989.

