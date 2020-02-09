Pompeo warns US governors: China is monitoring you

Secretary of State Michael Pompeo warned US governors in a speech to China and urged them to be cautious in their dealings with Beijing, as Beijing is looking for ways to exploit the US security vulnerabilities and increase domestic repression.

He also had a clear message for certain U.S. government pension funds that may invest in ways that fund action by the Chinese government against their Muslim minority in Xinjiang Province, or even endanger US military personnel.

“At the time of the last public filing, the Florida pension system had invested in a company that invested in surveillance equipment that the Chinese Communist Party used to track down over 1 million Muslim minorities,” said Pompeo at the National Governors Association winter meeting in Washington ,

China’s US ambassador, Cui Tiankai, said in a television interview on Sunday that Pompeo’s comments on the surveillance were “completely wrong.”

Pompeo also said that California’s largest pension fund, the country, is “invested in companies that serve the People’s Liberation Army,” without giving any details. “It endangers our soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines,” he said.

The world’s second largest economy continues to be suppressed under President Xi Jinping, Pompeo said in a continuation of the sharp commentary on Beijing, which was a feature of his recent trip to Europe and Central Asia.

Who are the Uighurs and why does China lock them up ?: QuickTake

“Competition with China is taking place in your state and is affecting our ability to perform America’s important national security functions,” the leading US diplomat told the governors. “Competition with China is not just a federal matter.”

Pompeo said that the United States’ engagement with China at the end of the Cold War was based on the assumption that it would develop into a liberal democracy.

“It didn’t happen,” said Pompeo. “Under Xi Jinping, the country is moving in exactly the opposite direction: more oppression, unfair competition, more predatory economic practices, and indeed a more aggressive military stance.”

These trends do not mean that countries cannot do business, Pompeo said, citing recent Phase One US-China trade and the prospect of a second round of trade talks.

Stop interference

In the past, Chinese officials have aggressively suppressed US criticism – including Pompeo’s – as interference in the country’s internal affairs.

“I have always believed in the true foundation of China-USA. Relationships are friendship and mutual understanding between our people, ”Ambassador Cui said in the CBS news on Sunday. “

Pompeo also said that the Chinese government wants to take advantage of the freedoms of the United States to gain benefits at the federal, state, and local levels.

“I ask you to exercise caution,” said Pompeo. “In President Reagan’s words, when asked about an introduction or connection to a business,” trust but check “.”

As an example, Pompeo stated that there were concerns that the Colombia district was considering buying railcars from a Chinese state company for its subway transit system. The move, which was still in the offer phase, was discontinued after Congress passed a law that prohibits such purchases for cyber security reasons.

Praised directly?

A government-sponsored think tank in China has rated governors of all states as friendly, strict, or ambiguous, Pompeo said.

“I would be surprised if most of you in the audience were not directly advertised by the Chinese Communist Party,” he added.

Pompeo, a former head of the United States Central Intelligence Agency, said in London on January 30 that the Chinese Communist Party was “the central threat of our time.” In Kazakhstan, he denounced China’s human rights violations on February 2.

Pompeo’s comments agree with Vice President Mike Pence, but are in contrast to President Donald Trump’s latest reconciliation language to China.

Trump said on Friday that he had had a “long and very good phone call” with Xi about China’s response to the corona virus. “President Xi is emphatically leading a very successful operation.”

Pompeo not only posed a security risk, but said the lack of transparency was a problem for US investments in China.

“Her books are not widely open, so it is difficult to know whether the transaction she is involved in is transparent, fair, and in accordance with the rule of law,” he said. “All of these things may be legal, but the question is whether they demonstrate good judgment and preserve America’s national security.”

