Pompeo warns the nation’s governors of China

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned American governors on Saturday of China strategically targeting individual states to expand their economic and political influence.

He said a Chinese government-backed think tank had checked all 50 governors for their stance on China and given everyone a label: “friendly, strict, or ambiguous.”

“Here is the lesson. The lesson is that competition with China is not just a federal matter,” said Pompeo at the National Governors Association meeting in Washington.

“It is happening in your states with ramifications for our foreign policy, for the citizens who live in your states, and for each of you,” he said.

Pompeo urged the governors to be careful with Chinese investments and influences, including through contacts with Chinese diplomats, students, and organizations.

He had given similar warnings recently on a tour of Europe and Central Asia with five nations. While in London, he declared the Chinese Communist Party “the central threat to our time”.

