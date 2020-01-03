Pompeo says Suleimani's murder makes the world a "safer place" than the State Department tells the Americans to flee Iraq

Loading...

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared the world a "much safer place" after the death of top Iranian general Qassim Suleimani – just as the US State Department told the Americans in Iraq to leave the country immediately to fear retaliation against Iran.

Suleimani – revered head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and Tehran's senior shadow commander in Iraq – was killed in a US air raid on Baghdad International Airport on Friday morning.

"The world is much safer today," Pompeo told reporters on Friday. "And I can assure you that the Americans in the region are much safer today after death," said Suleimani.

Pompeo may believe that the world is objectively safer, but his State Department takes no risks.

"Due to the increasing tensions in Iraq and the region, the US Embassy urges American citizens to heed the January 2020 travel advice and to leave Iraq immediately," the US Embassy in Baghdad said in a security alert on Friday , and if that doesn't work, to other countries across the country. "

"Because of the Iranian-backed militia attacks on the US embassy grounds, all consular operations are suspended," the State Department added in an additional warning. "US citizens shouldn't go to the embassy."

Iran has threatened retaliation for the strike against Suleimani, which the Pentagon has described as "a key defense measure to protect US personnel abroad" after the attack on the US embassy in Baghdad on New Year's Eve.

Suleimani "has killed or seriously wounded thousands of Americans over a long period of time and was planning to kill many more," President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday. "He should have been released many years ago!"