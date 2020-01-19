Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that he was looking forward to meeting Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido at a regional counter-terrorism conference in Bogota on Monday.

“We hope that he will be there … We hope that he will join us and I look forward to meeting him,” Pompeo told reporters on a flight from Berlin, where he attended an international security summit in Libya would have .

Guaido confirmed the previous Sunday that he had arrived in Colombia and would speak to Colombian President Ivan Duque despite not mentioning Pompeo, and a Guaido spokesman declined to comment on a meeting with Pompeo.

Guaido has not left Venezuela since February, when he opposed a travel ban imposed by the court and traveled to neighboring Colombia to organize U.S.-backed efforts to move relief supplies back across the border that were blocked by troops that were blocking the President Nicolas Maduro were loyal.

In a message on Twitter, Guaido said he was grateful for Duque’s support and said the trip would “create the conditions that lead us to freedom.”

“I can assure you that my return to our country will be full of good news,” he added.

On Twitter, Duque welcomed Guaido to Colombia, saying that she would have a private meeting at his residence on Sunday and that Guaido would attend the conference on Monday. The meeting looks at the use of drug trafficking and illegal gold mining to fund “terrorist activities” in America.

The United States, along with around 50 other nations, has recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate head of state since last January, when he called the Constitution as head of Congress and declared Maduro usurper.

Maduro remains in power for a year, even though the United States is refusing to fund his government through sanctions against Venezuela’s oil sector and Guaido is trying to get the military to riot.

Earlier this month, the ruling Venezuelan Socialist Party took control of the National Assembly and berated an allied politician who withdrew from Guaido’s camp. Opposition lawmakers then voted in Guaido for a second term as Congress leader in a separate session.

Pompeo congratulated Guaido on his re-election and condemned “the failed efforts of the former Maduro regime to negate the will of the democratically elected National Assembly”.

Maduro accuses Guaido of being a puppet controlled by the White House. In an interview published by the Washington Post on Saturday, Maduro said that the Trump administration had underestimated his staying power and that he had “neglected sanctions.”

