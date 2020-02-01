Pompeo, in Kazakhstan, warns of China’s growing reach

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is urgent authorities in Kazakhstan to be wary of Russian and Chinese investments and influence.

Pompeo delivered a message similar to the message he has repeatedly brought to other countries, against senior Kazakh officials on Sunday that the attractiveness of such investments is associated with costs for sovereignty and may harm long-term development.

Pompeo began a brief visit to the country by meeting with ethnic Kazakhs whose families have gone missing or have been detained in China’s crackdown on Muslims and other ethnic and religious minorities in western Xinjiang province.

Pompeo also congratulated Kazakhstan on the repatriation of Islamic State Hunters from Iraq and Syria. Kazakhstan has brought back nearly 600 hunters and relatives who have been detained in areas previously controlled by the group.

Moreover, he urged senior officials in the Central Asian country to insist on ongoing reforms that would allow greater US investment in the country.

Matthew Lee, The Associated Press