Pompeo hits the journalist; NPR defends its reporter

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo angrily beat an NPR reporter on Saturday, accusing him of verbally abusing her with explosives after asking him about Ukraine in an interview. In a direct and personal attack, America’s chief diplomat said the journalist “lied” to him and called her behavior “shameful”.

NPR said it was up to Mary Louise Kelly’s reporting.

Pompeo said in a statement that the incident “was another example of how much the media went out to search for injuries.” President Donald Trump and his government. Pompeo, a former CIA director and Republican congressman from Kansas, who is one of Trump’s closest allies in the cabinet, said: “It is no wonder that the American people distrust many media if they are so consistent about their agenda and lack of integrity demonstrate . “

It is unusual for a Secretary of State to attack a journalist so personally, but he follows Trump’s leadership, who repeatedly mocks what he calls “bad news” and ridicules individual reporters. In one of the most memorable cases, Trump mocked a New York Times reporter with a physical disability.

In Friday’s interview, Pompeo responded irritably when Kelly asked him about Ukraine, and in particular whether he should or should have defended Marie Yovanovitch, the U.S. Ambassador to Kiev, whose fall occurred in Trump’s impeachment.

“I defended every State Department official,” he said. “We have built a great team.” The team that works here does a great job around the world … I defended every single person on this team. I did the right thing for every person on this team. “

This was a delicate point for Pompeo. As a Trump loyalist, he remained silent when the president and his allies belittled the non-partisan professional diplomats, including Yovanovitch, who testified in the impeachment hearing. These diplomats told Congress that Trump could undermine Ukraine, a critical ally of the United States, by urging an investigation into Democrat Joe Biden, a political rival to Trump.

Yovanovitch, who was seen by Trump’s allies as a roadblock to these efforts, was asked in May to leave Ukraine and immediately return to Washington for her own safety. Pompeo took three days to resolve the issue after documents released by a staff member of Trump’s personal lawyer earlier this month indicated that she was being watched and potentially threatened.

Pompeo was reprimanded on Sunday by four Democrats on the Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee, who said his “insulting and contemptuous statements” were under the Secretary of State.

“Instead of calling journalists” liars “and insulting their intelligence when they ask you difficult questions that you would rather not answer, your oath of office obliges you to act respectfully and transparently,” the letter to Pompeo said. It was signed by Sens. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, the leading Democrat on the committee, Tim Kaine from Virginia, Ed Markey from Massachusetts, Jeff Merkley from Oregon and Cory Booker from New Jersey.

After the NPR interview, Kelly said that she was taken to Pompeo’s private living room, where he shouted at her “about as long as the interview itself” and used the “F-word” repeatedly. She said he was not happy to have been asked about Ukraine.

Pompeo did not deny that he had shouted at Kelly and did not apologize. Instead, he accused her of lying to him during the preparation of the interview, which he apparently only limited to questions about Iran and allegedly agreed not to discuss the meeting after the interview.

Kelly said Pompeo asked if she thought Americans were interested in Ukraine and if she could find the country on a map.

“I agreed and he asked for helpers to bring us a world map without writing,” she said when she spoke about the encounter with “All Things Considered”. “I referred to Ukraine. He put the card down. He said, “People will hear about it.”

Pompeo ended the statement on Saturday with the words: “It is worth nothing that Bangladesh is NOT Ukraine.”

Nancy Barnes, senior vice president of news at NPR, said in a statement: “Kelly has always acted with the utmost integrity and we stand behind this report.”

