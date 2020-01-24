State Secretary Mike Pompeo is said to have killed an NPR reporter after a recorded interview worrying him about foreign policy issues, including Ukraine.

Immediately after the latest questions about the nation, which plays a major role in President Donald Trump’s impeachment, Pompeo stood and stared at experienced journalist Mary Louise Kelly, who conducted the interview for the NPR All Things Considered program.

The dagger looked a few seconds before Pompeo left the room, the news agency said.

A few moments later, an adjutant asked Kelly to follow her without a recorder to Pompeo’s private living room at the State Department. The adjutant did not say the exchange would be confidential, NPR reported.

“He asked,” Do you think Americans are interested in Ukraine? “He used the F-word in this and many other sentences,” she told co-moderator Ari Shapiro.

“He asked if I could find Ukraine on a map. I said yes and he called for adjutants to bring us a world map without writing. I pointed to Ukraine. He put the card down, ”said Kelly.

“He said,” People will hear about it, “she added.

Pompeo has been criticized, sometimes by professional diplomats in his own department, for failing to defend the former diplomat Marie Yovanovitch, who was an ambassador to Ukraine, more vigorously.

The interview started with a series of questions about the Trump administration’s policy toward Iran. Pompeo defended the President’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran and said it “absolutely works,” NPR reported.

