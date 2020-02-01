Polling: Americans dissatisfied with the state of the union

Shutterstock

By HANNAH FINGERHUT Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – The turbulence of accusation, a controversial presidential campaign and a worldwide threat to virus health are affecting President Donald Trump as he prepares to give his State of the Union speech on Tuesday evening. But one thing about the Trump era has remained remarkably stable: public opinion about the president.

Trump’s approval has remained constantly in negative territory and the country is now more polarized than it had ever been under another president in recent history. Polls also show that Americans have great dissatisfaction with the direction of the country and even more with the state of politics.

Even with those low figures, Americans have largely a positive view of both the economy and how Trump deals with it.

A look at public opinion about the president and the state of the union.

ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM

Trump is only the third president in American history to be deposed by the House of Representatives. The senate controlled by the republicans, who leads the trial, has meticulously rejected Friday’s democratic demand to call witnesses, all but safeguarding Trump. The final vote on his fate is scheduled for Wednesday, following Trump’s prime-time speech the night before.

Accusation proceedings have divided the public closely. In a January poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, something more said the Senate had to vote to condemn Trump and remove him from office than said he shouldn’t, 45% to 40 %. Another 14% of respondents said they did not know enough to have an opinion.

In the survey, 42% of Americans said they thought Trump had done something illegal in his phone call in July with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and another 32% said he had done something unethical.

A small majority of Republicans, 54%, thought that Trump did nothing wrong with the leader of Ukraine, but that share fell slightly from 64% in October. About a third of respondents said they think Trump has done something unethical but not illegal, and about 1 in 10 that he has done something illegal.

THE STATE OF THE ECONOMY IS STRONG

Yet the president has been consistently lifted by Americans’ assessment of his dealings with the economy, which has a low unemployment rate of 3.5% and steady job growth. In January, 56% of Americans approved the Trump job in the economy, according to an AP-NORC survey. That was higher than the proportion that approved its trade negotiations, foreign policy or healthcare.

In the same poll, 67% said they thought the economy was in good shape, slightly more than 61% said so in September 2019, and that only about a quarter expected economic conditions to deteriorate the following year.

This relatively clear estimate of the economy even applies to many Democrats. About half of the democrats rate the economic situation positively and about 3 in 10 agree with Trump’s approach.

PERVASIVE DISSATISFACTION

Just as Trump will outline his goals for the remainder of his term Tuesday night, Americans have their own idea of ​​what should be a priority this year. An AP-NORC survey in December showed that in an open question, Americans mentioned the economy, health care, immigration and the environment as the most important issues that the government should tackle in 2020.

Few expected the government to make progress on the issues that were most important to them.

In the same poll, about 2 in 10 Americans said they were satisfied with the way things are going in the country today. Almost 6 out of 10 were unsatisfied. Looking ahead, more expected things would get worse, not better.

Republicans were much more inclined to express their satisfaction with the state of the country, compared to Democrats, 40% to 11%. A small majority of Republicans, 54%, expected improvement in the coming year.

Among Democrats, 76% said they were dissatisfied and 66% expected it to get worse.

POLARIZATION

That partisan gap in the country’s assessments is even greater in the president’s assessments.

Eighty-nine percent of Republicans and only 7% of Democrats approved Trump on average during the third year of his presidency, according to a poll by Gallup. The 82 percentage points that separate the two parties in their views on the president were greater than for any other year of any other presidency.

That continued polarization has led to unusual stability in Trump’s approval. Although approval is declining and flowing from poll to poll, Trump’s rating has remained within a range of around 10 percentage points for three years. It is unlikely that Trump’s approval will change with partisans who are determined in their camps. There is not much room for improvement among Republicans, and he is unlikely to get support from Democrats.

REELECTION YEAR PRECEDENT

The approval ratings of other presidents have reached lower levels than those of Trump, but Gallup polls show that the averages of Trump are lower than the averages of the most recent presidents. In the past three months, Trump’s approval was on average around 43%. That is lower than for most other recent presidents over the same period in their first installments.

Barack Obama is an exception. In the same period before his re-election bid, the average approval was also around 43%. But Obama’s approval rating never fell below 40% in Gallup polls, and Obama saw his rating improve slightly as his re-election approached. Although Trump’s approval never exceeded 46% in Gallup poll, Obama ended his first term with an average rating of just under 50%.