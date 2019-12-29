Poll: What was your favorite Apple product released in 2019?

Loading...

Yesterday we went through all of Apple's hardware and software announcements in 2019. With releases such as iPhone 11, AirPods Pro and the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, it was a busy (and expensive) year to be an Apple fan. What was your favorite new product?

Looking back at Apple & # 39; s 2019, it's easy to overlook the products that were released in the first half of the year. This includes things like the second generation AirPods with wireless charging pouch and Hey Siri support. Powerbeats Pro was also released in May, as did more powerful MacBook Pro models.

However, it became very busy in the second half of the year. A more affordable MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro were introduced in July, followed by an Apple Card in August. And of course, September included the line-up for the iPhone 11, Apple Watch Series 5, and more.

At the end of the year we saw products such as AirPods Pro, the 16-inch MacBook Pro, the Beats Solo Pro and the new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR.

It was a busy year for Apple, but it's hard to deny that the end of the year went ahead with AirPods Pro in October and the 16-inch MacBook Pro in November. Personally, I think I should choose the new 16-inch MacBook Pro as my favorite new Apple product from 2019.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro solves many of the problems that many people have had with recent MacBook Pro models. There is an improved balance between power and portability, and an incredibly new "Magic Keyboard". Even the basic storage layer is respectable at 512 GB. It really feels like the 16-inch MacBook Pro is Apple & # 39; s way to apologize for some of the review errors we've seen with the MacBook line from 2016.

View a full overview of everything Apple released in 2019 here. What has been your favorite new product? Let us know in the poll below and tell us more in the comments!

