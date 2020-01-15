Yesterday we outlined everything Apple could expect throughout 2020, including new hardware and software. As we explained at the time, this promises to be a busy year for Apple with five new iPhone models, updated iPad Pro and more.

What are you most happy to see in 2020? Is this new hardware or software?

Be sure to check out our full summary of everything to expect from Apple in 2020 for all the details. The year will likely start with the iPhone SE 2 / iPhone 9 rumored to start in March, followed by new iPad Pros with triple-lens cameras, new MacBook models with the redesigned Magic Keyboard and the iPhone 12 + series. Apple Watch Series 6 in September.

There are also a few unknowns, particularly regarding Apple’s desktop Macs and the Apple AirTags rumors. For example, although the iMac Pro has been late for at least one specification update, it’s unclear when (or if) this will happen.

For me, I am very happy to see the continued expansion of the Magic Keyboard. This is a major improvement over the butterfly keyboard, and I hope Apple will make it a priority to bring it to other MacBooks as soon as possible. Once the Magic Keyboard is on the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air, I will finally be comfortable recommending the entire Apple MacBook lineup again.

That being said, I am also intrigued by the rumors about how Apple has changed its software development and beta testing process. It’s no secret that iOS 13 was a relatively buggy version, but Apple is apparently taking steps to prevent this from happening again. While we don’t yet know what to expect with iOS 14, I’m intrigued by the idea of ​​a better balance between functionality and stability.

And you? What are you most happy to see from Apple in 2020? Let us know in the poll below and explain your choice in the comments!

