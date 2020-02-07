Poll: New Hampshire Democrats Prefer Death by Meteor About Trump Win

Sixty-four percent of New Hampshire democratic voters would rather see “a giant meteor that hits the earth and extinguishes all lives” than seeing President Trump re-elected, according to a new poll by the University of Massachusetts at Lowell.

Somewhat surprisingly, 28 percent of conservatives joined the majority of Democrats to wipe out all humanity instead of handling Trump for another four years. And until no one is surprised, 68 percent of the women surveyed, more than any other group, would welcome a fireball of death over the president staying in the White House.

UMass Lowell survey: 62% of New Hampshire Democrats would rather see a giant meteor hit the earth and extinguish all human life than President Trump being re-elected. pic.twitter.com/YAoXyP1I1Q

– Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) 7 February 2020

The same poll in 2016 asked a similar question, but from young people, and just about the general election candidates: Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. Fifty-three percent of people between the ages of 18 and 35 said they would rather let a giant meteor destroy the earth than see them win the presidency.

But this election season, young people, 54 percent, have something in common with older voters, 65 percent, taking root for a sweet death instead of dealing with a victorious Trump.