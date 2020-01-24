Poll: Many in the US support Trump's decision to kill the Iranian general

(Shutterstock)

By BEN FOX and EMILY SWANSON Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – A new poll shows that Americans are most likely to support President Donald Trump’s decision to order a drone strike that killed an Iranian general, with the greatest skepticism about his overall foreign policy.

The Associated Press NORC Center for Public Affairs survey was conducted approximately two weeks after the January 3 strike in which General Qassem Soleimani was killed in Iraq. It was found that 41% of Americans agreed to the action, while 30% rejected it. The rest gave no opinion either way.

Article below …

Soleimani was killed shortly after arriving at Baghdad Airport. Iran responded five days later by launching rocket fire at bases in Iraq where US troops are based. Injuries were caused, but no deaths. The exchange triggered fears of a new Middle East war, but then both sides resigned.

This lack of escalation could explain part of the support for the strike, said Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute.

“There was concern that this could lead to a widespread war between the United States and Iran, and because it wasn’t, there is a slight shift in whether it was good or bad,” said Parsi, whose ” bipartisan think tank advocates for diplomacy and military reluctance in the Middle East.

Trump’s poll results are mixed, with support for the general’s murder not leading to a corresponding increase in approval of his foreign policy.

The poll found 59% disagreed with the Republican President’s foreign policy decision, similar to the percentage who said so in October 2019, and well over 43% who disagreed with his job in dealing with the economy.

Trump’s approval rating for foreign policy is similar to the assessment of how he performs his job as President overall.

To some extent, public opinion about the assassination of Soleimani, which US officials said had led campaigns that killed hundreds of American troops, and planned further attacks, followed up with attitudes towards the president as a whole. Republican support for the decision is overwhelming: 80% agree and only 5% disagree. Among the Democrats, 15% agree and 53% disagree.

“It shows that there are implications for inciting violence against the United States,” said Andrew Heater, a Trump supporter who lives near South Bend, Indiana. “I don’t really like violence and I don’t really believe in it, but I feel like it was a one-way street and we’re constantly being pushed around.”

On the other side was South Florida-based Lauren Schulman, who Trump blamed for the conflict with Iran when he unilaterally withdrew from the international agreement in 2018 that lifted sanctions for the country in exchange for restricting its nuclear program were. She suspects the strike against the general should distract from Trump’s impeachment and other problems at home.

“I just think Trump does this stuff to distract him every time he comes up with something that happens pretty much every day,” said Schulman. “I just don’t think there was anything there.”

The survey found that Americans were largely pessimistic about US foreign policy. Nearly 50% of Americans expect relations with traditionally hostile nations to deteriorate in the coming year, and around 40% expect a decline in both country’s allies and global relations with the United States.

About 67% of Democrats believe that US relations with traditionally hostile nations will deteriorate. About 25% of Republicans agree in this regard, although Republicans are still more likely to see these relationships improve or remain the same.

The poll shows that 56% of Americans, both Republicans and Democrats, are extremely or very concerned about Iran’s nuclear program. This is an increase over the previous year when 48% said they were very concerned.

Parsi agrees with those who believe that the situation will worsen. The US is putting increasing economic pressure on Iran – new sanctions will be added on Thursday – and the Iranians are increasing their stocks of enriched uranium and continuing to support substitutes in Iraq, Syria and elsewhere. A new crisis could arise at any time.

“I think we are currently in a kind of illusory downturn where people believe that tensions have eased, although in reality it is just a temporary pause,” said Parsi. “The real drivers of this conflict have not changed and have not subsided.”

The AP-NORC survey of 1,353 adults was conducted from January 16-21 with a sample taken from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is said to be representative of the US population. The error rate in the sample for all respondents is plus or minus 3.6 percentage points. The respondents were initially selected randomly using address-based sampling methods and later interviewed online or by phone.

On-line:

AP-NORC Center: http://www.apnorc.org/