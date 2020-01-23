Poll: 3 out of 5 Americans are lonely: gunshots

A new report states that good employee relationships are associated with reduced loneliness.

More than three in five Americans are lonely, and more and more people claim to be exuberant, poorly understood and without company. This emerges from a new survey released on Thursday. Working culture and working conditions can contribute to the loneliness of Americans.

And loneliness can be on the rise. The report, led by health insurer Cigna, showed a 7% increase in loneliness since 2018, when the survey was first conducted. (Cigna is a health insurance provider for NPR employees.)

The report interviewed over 10,000 adult workers in July and August 2019. This was based on a measure of loneliness, the UCLA loneliness scale, which is used as the standard in psychological research. Respondents rated their reactions to statements such as “How often do you feel sociable and friendly?” and “How often do you feel alone?” which were used to calculate a loneliness score on an 80 point scale.

Pervasive loneliness “has a widespread impact,” says Bert Uchino, a professor at the University of Utah who studies relationships and health. It is strongly associated with mental health problems such as anxiety and depression.

It’s an urgent time to study loneliness, Uchino adds. More and more research suggests that its effects don’t end with mental health. “The evidence suggests that relationships – how close you are to people, how close you are to others – also affect physical health,” he says.

With just one follow-up report, it’s unclear whether the increase in loneliness from year to year is a trend or just a slip of the data, Uchino says. There are ways to study the population and control responses to get more reliable results, but interviewing so many people strengthens those results, he added.

The report found several factors that led to an increased feeling of isolation in 2019. Solitude seemed to be more common in men. The survey found that 63% of men were lonely, compared to 58% of women.

The use of social media was also linked to loneliness. 72% of very strong social media users were considered lonely, compared to 51% of light users.

But there was a feeling of isolation for generations. Gen Z – respondents aged 18-22 years – had the highest average loneliness score on the 80-point scale (around 50) and Boomer had the lowest (around 43). We may consider older people to be the loneliest, but this pattern actually agrees with results from other studies, says Julianne Holt-Lunstad, a professor of psychology at Brigham Young University. “We have to realize that nobody is immune,” she adds.

This new study looks more closely at the factors behind these feelings of isolation than the previous report. It turned out that the conditions at work had an impact on how lonely people felt.

The report found that people with good relationships with colleagues were 10 points less lonely on the 80-point scale, and those who reported a good work-life balance were less lonely. If colleagues felt they had common goals, the average loneliness values ​​dropped by almost eight points.

Employees in the first six months of their work had loneliness values ​​that were more than six points higher than those who had held their positions for over a decade. Workers who said they had a close friend at work were less lonely.

“Personal relationships are what really matters,” said Doug Nemecek, chief health officer at Cigna. “Sharing this time to have meaningful interaction and conversation to share our lives with others is important to relieve and minimize loneliness.”

Employers also have an incentive to deal with loneliness: lonely workers were more likely to miss work due to illness or stress, and more of them felt that the report found that their jobs did not meet the same requirements. Researchers are still trying to find effective ways to alleviate loneliness, and this data could spark ideas for intervention, Holt-Lunstad added.

An optimistic note: More than three quarters of those surveyed had close relationships that bring them emotional security and well-being. And respondents without such relationships had a loneliness score of 57 out of 80, almost 15 points more than those with them.

Elena Renken is the NPR intern.