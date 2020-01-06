PolitiFact Wisconsin `` High Five '' for December 2019

Loading...

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Holds the hammer as members of the House vote on the second impeachment order against President Donald Trump, December 18, 2019. (AP)

In December, Wisconsin – and the nation – ended an eventful political year.

Here’s a look at the top five PolitiFact Wisconsin fact checks in December:

US Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wis., Said the United States is the only country “that grants legal permanent residence to more than a million people a year.”

The Department of Homeland Security defines “legal permanent residence” as non-citizens legally entitled to live permanently in the United States, that is, holders of a “green card”.

These residents are allowed to work without special restrictions, own property, receive financial aid for higher education, and join the military.

Steven Camarota, director of research for the Center for Immigration Studies, who pleads for lower immigration rates, noted that the route from “legal permanent residence” to citizenship is not used in most others countries outside the United States.

Although other countries have taken initiatives to grant permanent residence to more immigrants in recent years, these totals remain lower than the United States, which exceeded 1.1 million in 2017, the latest year available.

We have assessed Johnson’s claim as true.

2. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Said that a purge of the voters’ lists would mean “more than 200,000 registered voters in Wisconsin will be barred from voting”.

Up to 234,000 Wisconsin residents are at risk of being removed from the electoral roll, a political lightning rod that caught the nation’s attention given the state’s vital role in the 2020 presidential election.

Wisconsin election officials believe these people may have moved, so they sent letters asking for their status in October. A series of lawsuits and legal actions have sought to remove these people from the electoral roll more quickly – or to delay it.

We have found Pelosi’s claim, posted via tweet, to be a significant exaggeration of what is at stake.

The pruning process – if authorized by the courts – could potentially remove more than 200,000 people from the electoral roll before the next election. But there is no punitive element that would prohibit future voting. Anyone can re-register, even on election day.

The use of the word “prohibited”, in particular, goes too far, as it suggests that there is no way to vote in the future.

We have assessed the claim for Pelosi Pants on Fire.

3. Governor Tony Evers said that a Republican bill he vetoed would have implemented a “warrant” to make the names of all students’ parents or guardians public.

Tucked away behind a press release highlighting 13 never-signed bills, one line noted that Evers had also vetoed an obscure Republican-sponsored school bill.

Evers, a Democrat who spent almost a decade as director of public schools, objected to the way the bill approached student records in his veto message of November 21, 2019.

“Under this bill, the names of a student’s parents or guardians would be added to the list of categories a public school must designate as index data,” wrote Evers. “I oppose this bill in its entirety because I oppose the implementation of a mandate that will have a negative impact on the privacy of parents of Wisconsin students.”

In other words, he argued that the bill would require public disclosure of the names of the parents.

There is only one problem: the bill has not done so.

There is no warrant – something that the office in Evers finally admitted once we asked for it.

We have assessed Evers’ claim as False.

4. State official Rob Hutton, R-Brookfield, said that “a study has found that up to one in four people have their packages stolen from their homes.”

Hutton used a weekly GOP radio address to tout his bill to increase penalties for theft of mail and packages.

A trio of surveys of online shoppers confirmed the number he cited, although law enforcement statistics are difficult to find.

According to Security.org, federal data does not distinguish parcel theft from other thefts, so it is not clear how many parcel thefts take place each year across the country.

But according to the FBI report on crime in the United States in 2017, the most recent annual data available, more than 5.5. millions of robberies have been reported across the country.

We have assessed Hutton’s claim to be true.

5. US Representative Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Wis., Said that “104 Democrats in the House of Commons voted for removal before the call to Ukraine”.

Many Republicans – and President Trump himself – have long argued that the Democrats decided to remove the president. But Sensenbrenner’s claim put an entirely new frame on it, saying that many had voted for the impeachment before the actual vote.

He cited previous measures that have gone nowhere, such as proposals to remove Trump from the dismissal of FBI director James Comey.

But reality stands in the way of rhetoric. The votes were on motions to be tabled, not on the merits of the measures. There was no vote on the impeachment before the one that was finally adopted.

We have assessed Sensenbrenner’s claim as primarily false.