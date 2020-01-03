Politics at stake with the cricket calendar for ICC, India, Australia, England as the battle for cricket heats up

Loading...

But the people in the game were told that the ICC wanted to remove these fees and take control of various sources of revenue for their tournaments.

"Our biggest problem right now is programming," Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts told Macquarie Sports radio this week.

"We cannot integrate everything and keep Australian cricket strong at the same time.

"In the next 12-18 months, we have to finalize our international calendar for 2023-2030 and we have big hurdles to overcome."

THE ICC VIEW



The ICC is responsible for the organization and governance of the game. The money generated by the ICC will be distributed to the 12 full members and 92 associated countries.

Many countries are experiencing financial difficulties. Even the newly appointed full member Cricket Ireland was unable to organize a test match due to financial difficulties.

As cricket grows, the ICC realizes that it needs more money. The only way he has identified to generate more money is to create more events, which in turn will create more business partners. These events will undoubtedly bring in more money thanks to broadcasting and digital costs as well as sponsorship. Interestingly, digital fees will exceed broadcast rights over the next four years.

The ICC will undoubtedly be looking to get more votes outside of India, Australia and England to host these tournaments. Other cricket boards around the world rely on massive ICC grants to survive.

CCI is considering mandatory four-day tests, which will create more opportunities in the schedule. Test Cricket will he face it? Who knows – but that will eliminate the two-test playoffs and create a better opportunity for the three-test playoffs.

THE BIG THREE VIEWS

India, Australia and England manage cricket on a global scale. Their combined financial turnover is around 85%, so they have a serious appeal.

But the big three are very reluctant to give up their prime time for the ICC. An ICC plan to control the ticketing, floor advertising, merchandising and sponsorship of all sites will no doubt be a break.

Cricket Australia's peak viewing hours are from November to February, and this period is under pressure from AFLW, the AFL preseason and the Open Open. Australia. This is why long BBL and T20 tournaments are planned for February – to protect the cricket patch in the summer calendar.

One of CA's roles is to continue developing the game in Australia. They must also make it lucrative for the players and try to maintain high cricket standards for the fans.

Even though we had a massive crowd for the Boxing Day Test, this summer's tests didn't live up to expectations, with four one-sided games before the final test at SCG. CA knows that Australia must continue to play with teams like India and England to maintain interest.

The big three have found a small opening in international programming and are planning an ODI Super Series tournament (involving four countries) for October-November 2021. I have no doubt that this will be locked before the ICC cement its program. future international tours for 2023-30. Maybe even a series of Commonwealth tests could be scheduled?

PLAYERS 'POINT OF VIEW

Make no mistake, players love to play in world events. They love it because tournaments make sense. With all the trivial ODI and T20 series played, they would certainly want to play in these proposed tournaments. No doubt the fans would agree.

In 2019, Australia played 12 tests, 23 ODIs and eight T20s. Throw in the Indian Premier League, BBL and other domestic cricket and the players' calendars are full. Adding another tournament to the calendar will no doubt put even more pressure on players. We are already seeing players taking a break because they feel "cooked" by playing too much cricket.

The mental health and well-being of players is the number one priority of the Australian Cricket Association and the Federation of International Cricket Associations. Players under contract with the CA don't get much respite and are constantly informed where to play and what to do. Most players hate to play dull, symbolic streak with nothing really at stake.

I'm sorry for CA and the players. If the boards put too much pressure on the players, the game will not be sustainable. And the pressure exerted on Cricket Australia by the ICC does not help CA's financial ability to develop the game and pave the way for our future heroes.

I think the three shareholders will have to make massive compromises to find a balance for this to work. It seems that every shareholder wants control and money.

It may be the players who decide. And who knows what will happen then. A rebel world league?

ANNUAL GLOBAL EVENTS:

PROPOSED PROGRAMMING

2023 ODI World Cup India

2024 T20 World Cup (20 teams)

2025 ODI Champions Trophy (8 teams)

2026 Champions Trophy T20 (10 teams)

2027 ODI World Cup

2028 T20 World Cup (20 teams)

2029 Champions Trophy

Champions Trophy 2030 T20

Dean Jones is a former Australian cricketer

