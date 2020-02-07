Politics and religion: what problems do your dating dealbreakers have?

ZOUTSTAD – According to a new study of politics and relationships, religion plays less a role in Americans’ dating decisions than President Donald Trump.

While nearly two-thirds of American adults (63%) said they would not consider going with someone with a different feeling about the president, only 24% said the same thing about dating someone with different beliefs about the existence of God.

“Religion is clearly important. But I was actually surprised at the lack of importance in many cases, “said Daniel A. Cox, co-author of the American Perspectives Survey, which was released on Thursday.

White Evangelical Protestants are the only faith group in the survey in which a majority (55%) consider different views about God as a relationship with the deal. Black Protestants (38%), Catholics (20%), white mainline Protestants (20%) and non-Christian believers (13%) are all considerably more relaxed about the potential for faith-related conflicts.

“There was an openness that surprised me a bit,” said Cox, a researcher at the American Enterprise Institute.

Younger adults seemed even more open to diverging beliefs about God than their elders. Forty-three percent of white Evangelical Protestants under 50 years of age describe conflicts about God as a dating deal breaker, compared to 62% of older members of their faith group.

The American Perspectives Survey was inspired by an observed increase in politically related talks about dating apps, as well as the emergence of apps that target a specific group of voters, such as Trump supporters, Cox said. Researchers wanted to determine the extent to which political interests influence dating decisions.

What they discovered is that Americans are more willing to date beyond the boundaries of political difference than you might have guessed after seeing the data about Trump.

Only about 1 in 3 adults in the US (31%) say that political views are one of their most important considerations when deciding to date someone. Having similar views about having children and smoking mattered more.

“For most Americans, sharing the same political views as a future date is not as important with regard to other personal characteristics,” the survey reported.

Just as few voters have a single issue, so few American adults are so convinced of a single political issue that they would not go out with someone who disagreed with it, the study found.

In general, fewer than 1 in 4 adults in the US said it would be ‘impossible’ to date someone who does not share their opinion on abortion (24%), religious freedom (20%), LGBTQ rights (19%) ), arms control (16%) or climate change (15%).

However, certain groups of Americans are more concerned about political conflicts in their relationships than others.

For example, 38% of Republican women would not go out with someone who disagreed with abortion, compared to 27% of Democratic women.

Almost half of the gay and lesbian adults (45%) say it would be impossible to date someone with a different opinion about LGBTQ rights.

Conflict over religious freedom was a bigger problem for white evangelical Protestants, republicans, and non-Christian believers than other adults. Thirty-five percent of white evangelicals say it is “impossible” to date someone with a different view on this issue, compared to 12% of Catholics and 17% of white Protestants.

Although Americans were more open to political and religious differences than Cox expected, he is still not jealous of those trying to find love in the midst of rising polarization.

“This is an interesting time,” he said.