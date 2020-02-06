Politico: Six women from the Color Bolt Warren campaign

Six colorful women left Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Nevada’s campaign before the state complained about a toxic environment, Politico said.

Employees have left the company since November, three said they felt excluded from the campaign, the news agency reported.

“When I was working for Warren in Nevada, there was definitely something wrong with the culture,” Megan Lewis, an organizer who joined the campaign in May and left in December, told Politico.

“I made a complaint to the HR department, but after the follow-up, I felt like I had to scale down or change who I was to fit into the office culture.”

Another field organizer, who didn’t want to be named, said she felt “like a problem – as if I was there to bring color into the room, but not the knowledge and voice that goes with it.”

“We were all routinely silenced and given no meaningful chance for the campaign,” she said. “Complaints, comments, advice, and complaints were answered with a serious head shake and progressive buzzwords, but not much else.”

The turmoil comes before the events of the state on February 22nd. Nevada is important not only because of its early position in the nomination calendar, but also because it is the first chance for candidates to show that their appeal goes beyond the white voters who dominate democratic constituencies in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Warren’s campaign stated that the three former employees do not reflect a major problem in the organization.

“We strive to be inclusive and work hard to learn and improve,” Kristen Orthman, spokeswoman for the Warren campaign, said in a statement.

Two of the women said they weren’t sure if they would support Warren, but Lewis said she would speak for them.

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.