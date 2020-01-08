Politicians vote to close the parking lot after a tough drive from the neighbors

Loading...

A large expansive parking lot that runs from John to Mill Street to St. George in London, Ont. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

A frequent opponent of the town hall was taken out of council rooms on Tuesday afternoon because of the disruption of a committee meeting with complaints about an unregulated parking space near the center of London.

Anna Maria Valastro. (File photo)

AnnaMaria Valastro was led out of the council chambers by a security guard minutes after giving a presentation to politicians about the problems in a parking lot behind houses on the Mill, John and St. George streets, just west of Richmond.

“North Talbot is being plagued by brutal bicycle and zoning violations, often by repeat offenders, and nothing is being done about it,” she told the civic works committee, campaigning for the town hall to close things and help Londoners living nearby .

After her presentation, she continued to interrupt the meeting with comments and questions to politicians, despite repeated warnings.

Valastro, who previously challenged a city statute to allow amplified music on outdoor terraces before dropping her profession, continued to put pressure on politicians as she left her exit, accompanied by a security guard.

“It is disrespectful to us when we come here and you don’t answer the question,” she said, seemingly about what the town hall will do for homeowners who have suffered damage as a result of the unregulated plot.

A few minutes earlier, Ben 13, councilor for ward 13, rushed out of the public gallery after being warned of politicians and said “stop abandoning us” on the way out.

The committee finally voted 6-0 for a withdrawal of an earlier amendment to the articles of association, a decision that would make the parking place illegal if the council approves the recommendation next week.

“It’s a shame people had to be removed because I think if they had given us time to discuss, they might have seen us listen to them,” Coun. Steve Lehman said.

“It is my job as president to maintain order.”

Lehman warned people in council chambers, including Mrs. Valastro, to stop the debate by shouting at politicians. He said that if there was another outburst, they would be asked to leave.

The parking space in question is an irregular shape, pressed behind houses on a block in central London.

Full of cars – and sometimes litter – it was once stopped by statutory officers before the municipality agreed to use it. The town hall manages more than 20 plots in private ownership and was willing to cooperate with the owner of this, but an agreement has never been worked out.

In December the staff told that the owner’s town hall left the site.

That is why politicians in the Civic Works committee unanimously approved the plan to remove 175-193 Mill St., 52-64 St. George St. and 174-192 John St. from the range of private plots in the town hall.

Politicians also acknowledged that there are other problems, such as litter and other violations of the statutes, in the same area.

“It certainly looks like a slum,” said Mayor Ed Holder.

“Is there anything we can do to clear this damn place?”

Bylaw boss Orest Katolyk said he could commit to a “proactive blitz” in the area.

The committee also recommended that private plots that are envisaged for city hall management in the future must first go through a public meeting before making the list, a requirement that Valastro had placed on politicians.