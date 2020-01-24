Ari Shapiro of the NPR talks to Joanne Freeman, a history professor at Yale University, about politicians who cited Alexander Hamilton and other founding fathers during the impeachment process.







ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

When congressman Adam Schiff began suing Democrats for impeachment in the Senate this week, he began with a quote.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ADAM SCHIFF: When a man who has little experience in private life, is desperate in his wealth and bold in temperament, has considerable talent and has the advantage of military habits that are despotic in his usual behavior and are known to be privately the principles of freedom have mocked …

SHAPIRO: The list goes on and ends.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SHIP: One can rightly suspect that his goal is to confuse things so that he can ride the storm and control the whirlwind.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

This is Schiff, quoting Alexander Hamilton. Hamilton wrote this in 1792.

SHAPIRO: Throughout the impeachment process, politicians used the words of the founding fathers, particularly Hamilton, to emphasize one point. So we called someone who had been studying him for years. Joanne Freeman is a professor of history in Yale.

Welcome to EVERYTHING THAT WILL BE CONSIDERED.

JOANNE FREEMAN: Thank you for having me.

SHAPIRO: First, tell us about the context in which Hamilton was writing at the time when you look at that particular quote.

FREEMAN: In 1792, partisanship really began to increase in the early years of the republic. So what he’s really talking about here is a classic demagogue, and the idea of ​​a demagogue that destroys republics was something people did at the time – it was like a cliché. People knew it so well. And it is important to remember that a republic was experimental at the time and that the founding generation looked back at a time. They looked at ancient Greece and Rome and saw – how do republics fall? Oh, well, a demagogue is brought to power and takes control in all the ways listed in this quote. And republics fall because they are based on public opinion.

SHAPIRO: What did you think when you heard the Democrats use it today to describe President Trump?

FREEMAN: Well, this quote was used a lot. I’ve seen it bounce everywhere. People really use it as if Hamilton were this prophetic person who predicted a Trump-like character in the future. If people actually read this description of a demagogue and think it sounds like Donald Trump, it’s a whole different matter.

SHAPIRO: Well, not only Democrats used the words of the founding fathers. Republicans also have. Congressman Doug Collins from Georgia, a Republican on the Justice Committee, said this.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DOUG COLLINS: Alexander Hamilton called the party impeachment procedure more the comparative strength of the parties than the true evidence of innocence or guilt as the greatest danger.

SHAPIRO: So we have Democrats who say Hamilton’s writings support their case and Republicans who say Hamilton’s writings support their side. What do you think about?

FREEMAN: Well, many Republicans have pointed out that Hamilton said it was dangerous and partisan and shouldn’t happen. You subtract from Federalist No. 65, and what Hamilton actually says in it, look; impeachment proceedings must be biased. It will make people take sides for and against anyone who is charged. That said, we have to be careful about how we deploy it. We talked about it at the Constitutional Convention, and we decided that the Senate found it most sensible to be the final jury when deciding to impeachment, and would be able to be impartial and act as a jury in such cases ,

So Hamilton didn’t say it’s bad that it should never happen. He said well we thought it was pretty important but we realized that it would be partisan and we did our best to address it.

SHAPIRO: What did the founders expect and fear in the face of impeachment proceedings in such a context?

FREEMAN: The United States was a brand new nation with no army or navy. And so it seemed very possible to many people that one of the ways the republic could go under would be if somebody else somehow fell in and tried to take control. Foreign influence could be the downfall of the republic.

SHAPIRO: So that was really a very significant specific fear that the founders had.

Freeman: Definitely. They talk about it all the time.

SHAPIRO: If you take a step back and look at how today’s politicians use quotes from the founding fathers to make their own arguments, what do you think?

FREEMAN: Well, if you have a founder by your side in a political argument, that’s a particular strength.

SHAPIRO: Sure.

FREEMAN: The problem with this, and it’s a long tradition, is that politicians and public figures in general tend to quote the founders’ words, pull them out of context, and use them as they should be , And because we are in such a difficult political moment, we are likely to find extreme examples.

SHAPIRO: I hesitate to ask you to choose sides, but do you think one side represents the founders’ view more accurately than the other?

FREEMAN: Oh, you’re asking a difficult question. I will stay in Hamilton Land. Hamilton didn’t say we should never accuse people because it’s partisan.

SHAPIRO: Yale history professor Joanne Freeman, thank you for talking to us about it.

FREEMAN: Thank you for having me.

(SOUNDBITE BY LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA SONG, “CABINET BATTLE NO. 2”)

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. For more information, see the terms of use and authorization pages on our website at www.npr.org.

NPR transcripts are quickly created by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and are created using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The main record of NPR programming is audio recording.