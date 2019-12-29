Politicians must listen to national unity, N.S. Premier says – Halifax

Loading...

Canada's politicians must listen to each other to address economic disruptions that could hinder national unity, the Prime Minister of Nova Scotia said when he announced calls for changes to the federal government's fiscal stabilization program.

"I am concerned that the country has an east-west feel, which is not healthy for Canada," said Stephen McNeil in an interview with The Canadian Press at the end of the year.

"We must continue to make sure that we listen to each other."

McNeil, one of the three incumbent liberal prime ministers, spoke in favor of resource-rich provinces such as Alberta, Newfoundland and Labrador, which are facing significant budgetary constraints in large part due to lower oil prices worldwide.

Federal finance minister Bill Morneau said his department is exploring ways to change how Ottawa distributes money to provinces lacking funds, and hinted that the details would be worked out in 2020.

McNeil recognizes that Nova Scotia has benefited from the Alberta energy sector, which has employed thousands of people from his province over the years. McNeil said there is no doubt that the oil downturn has "shocked" Alberta's economy and the province's requests for help are real.

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney has been warning for months that anger is growing in western Canada over the region's ignored concerns.

"We have to listen to this," said McNeil. "That doesn't mean there won't be any hard talks, but those are real feelings in Alberta. Some of them are well-founded and some aren't, but you have to be aware of that."

McNeil said the conversation should also be extended to national programs such as healthcare, which he felt should be better tailored to the needs of different regions.

In particular, the Atlantic region had to be changed in order to counter the health care burdens caused by aging populations – an argument that McNeil and other Atlantic prime ministers increasingly put forward to the federal government.

McNeil said he believes the pressure to cut red tape that creates internal barriers to trade is another way to reduce national tensions.

"We are signing these big trade deals with countries and still face internal challenges," he said. "We want to work at the national level on how we share our resources."

To this end, McNeil hoped that progress will continue in the new year to provide Ottawa with a proposed common energy corridor in the Atlantic.

McNeil said the current low capacity in electrical lines, particularly between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, has led to bottlenecks and federal funding is needed to improve the system.

He said modernizing the regional power grid is key to promoting renewable energy across the Atlantic from Canada and beyond.

"This includes Quebec," said McNeil. “Bring energy from Quebec and transport energy through Quebec to other parts of Canada. To do this, however, we would all have to have a broader perspective than just our respective providers. "

Shortly before his seventh year in office, McNeil said the results of the 2019 federal election should be noted by all politicians in Canada.

"The voter has a way to shock politicians into reality," he said. "I think the Bundestag election gave everyone the opportunity to take a break. The Canadians want to see something different, so governments should pay attention. "

This Canadian Press report was first published on December 29, 2019.

