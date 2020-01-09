Politicians Can Always Lie in Political Ads, Faceook Says

Loading...

Just days after the ban on deepfake videos, Facebook confirmed that politicians could still lie in ads bought on the platform…

The New York Times reports that Facebook’s position is that if it’s not illegal, it’s ok.

Facebook said on Thursday that it would not make any major changes to its political advertising policies, which allow lies in advertisements, despite pressure from lawmakers who say the company is abdicating responsibility for what appears on its platform [… ]

“In the absence of regulation, Facebook and other companies must design their own policies,” Rob Leathern, director of product management for Facebook, who oversees the advertising integrity division, said in an article. “We based ours on the principle that people should be able to hear those who wish to rule them, warts and everything, and that what they say should be examined and debated in public” […]

Facebook’s hands-free ads policy has already allowed misleading ads. In October, a Trump campaign Facebook ad made false accusations against former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and his son Hunter Biden. The ad quickly went viral and was viewed by millions of people. After the Biden campaign asked Facebook to remove the ad, the company refused […]

By maintaining the status quo, Facebook executives basically say they are doing their best without government advice and see little benefit to the business or the public in changing.

Facebook announced earlier that it is banning platform deepfakes – fake videos created using AI – but bizarrely allowing other forms of deceptive video editing.

The social network also confirmed that it would continue to allow political advertisers to use so-called micro-targeting techniques, where they can specify in great detail the audience they want to see their ads. Tightly target the targeting of gullible users with deceptive videos and ads where politicians can still lie, and you have a perfect storm for electoral interference.

