Politicians “appalled,” owner “pleased,” investigates town hall after historic Byron barn has been demolished

A debris pile down after dark, a morning pile.

And many questions about a designation under a law intended to prevent this from happening were only put in place 48 hours earlier.

A 130-year-old shed in western London that the City Council voted to protect on Tuesday under provincial law was torn Thursday evening. And Friday morning, the resulting debris had angry heritage activists wondering if the law has teeth.

“It is frustrating for heritage activists, because even if the city is on our side and designates a building for protection. . . it is still being knocked down, “said Jenny Grainger, president of the London branch of the Architectural Conservancy of Ontario.

“If a heritage owner decides simply not to respect an order from the city, it shows that there is little respect for what the city wants. And how does the city ensure that people respect its decisions? “

Owner John McLeod, who quotes legal advice, would not comment on whether he would have demolished the shed, but said, “I’m glad it’s broken.”

McLeod had fought against the heritage mark for the Byron barn and called the pressure in the town hall “complete stupidity.”

The city is investigating the demolition of the barn, whose roof had collapsed at the end of last year. McLeod had a demolition permit in 2008, but it expired a year later.

As the news about the downturn expanded on Friday, some city politicians and others voiced shock and anger.

“I am shocked that the barn was so brutally demolished just 48 hours after the municipality designated the property as a heritage,” said Counsel Turner.

“(I was in) total shock when I found a neighbor. . . it was coming, “Coun said. Anna Hopkins, who represents Byron. “I was really upset. Disappointed, more than anything. I’m really still surprised. My emotions are everywhere. “

Above: this photo of a historic barn in 247 Halls Mill Rd. in Byron was taken on Sunday January 26, 2020. (Mike Hensen, The London Free Press) Soil: only debris could be seen on Friday morning at the site of the barn, which had only been given heritage designation this week. (Jonathan Juha, The London Free Press)

The barn was a former coach house and warehouse for a wool mill that operated at the end of 1800 on Halls Mill Road.

The city announced an investigation on Friday, but briefly stopped saying what could happen.

“Until we have completed this research and have some additional information. . . it is premature to comment on possible actions, “said Peter Kokkoros, deputy head of town hall, in a statement.

“I can assure you that we take this seriously.”

There are two important laws at stake: the Ontario construction code, because the barn was demolished without a permit, and the Ontario Heritage Act, because the barn was designated by heritage. In the latter case, protected buildings cannot be demolished or changed considerably without permission from the municipality.

Fines for a violation under the Building Code Act range up to $ 50,000. According to the Heritage Act, fines can range from fines to an owner instructed to rebuild a damaged property.

The City Council voted on Tuesday to give heritage to the shed, on paper that protects it against demolition.

Because indications take effect immediately, the movement defended heritage defenders and upset the owners, John and Ruth McLeod.

The latest version of the Barn Saga shows how dependent heritage legislation is on owners who want to protect sites, said Derek Dudek, chairman of the London Heritage Advisory Commission.

“Ultimately, if the owner doesn’t want to see it protected, then as a community we can’t do much to protect these buildings,” he said, noting that many properties are simply being neglected until they fall apart.

For Grainger, the case could create a “dangerous precedent” if it was not controlled by the town hall.

“We don’t want heritage building owners, anywhere in the region, to think that even if the building has been designated without their permission, they can just continue and take it down,” she said.

“I hope the city will investigate this issue and ensure that such things cannot happen again.”

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=McN8JjgABB4 (/ embed)

At the beginning of Friday, a woman who lives near the demolished barn said she was getting ready to go to bed when she heard that work started somewhere after 9 p.m. Thursday.

“I just heard the machines and the crashing of the wood,” she said. “It’s crazy. The nerve.”

The dispute over the building started after the roof collapsed in December. At that time, the McLeods began stripping the shed until the neighbors complained to the town hall and the owners were told that they could not remove it without a permit.

Debbie Park, who lives on Halls Mill Road, then led the neighborhood to save the structure. On Friday, she said she was “shocked” when she saw a bulldozer Thursday night plundering his light from the shed.

“I’m in shock,” she said.

Park also said she didn’t regret fighting to save the property.

“We followed the right channels and we got the indication,” she said. “I think it’s important to fight for your beliefs.”

[email protected]

Twitter.com/JuhaatLFPress