Politician Who Warned About Drunk Driving Is Charged With Impaired Driving New Years Eve

Loading...

A prominent New York State Assembly Republican was charged with drinking and driving on New Year’s Eve just a week after writing a newspaper column warning citizens not to take the steering wheel drunk.

Yahoo News reports that Brian M. Kolb, who represents a neighborhood just outside Rochester, crashed a 2018 state-issued GMC Arcadia at 7980 County Road 41 in Victor. No one was injured in the accident, and officers responded to a property damage report around 10:30 p.m.

Deadly, drunk, NYPD officer driving Nissan GT-R hits Mazda6, killing

Speaking at a New Years Day press conference, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said that Kolb was seated in the vehicle after having crashed into a ditch outside his house when an MP arrived. Kolb failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody where he took a breathalyzer test which revealed that his alcohol content in the blood was more than 0.08%.

“There is no excuse for impaired driving,” wrote #WetBrainRepublican Brian Kolb a few days before his arrest for impaired driving. Republicans cannot be bothered by the following laws. https://t.co/iOl0eDr5nE via @HuffPostCrime

– Ed Hull (@ EdHull8) January 2, 2020

The politician has been charged with DUI and making a dangerous turn.

“Last night I was charged with driving under the influence of my home,” Kolb said in a statement. “It was a terrible error in judgment, one that I urged others not to do, and I take full responsibility for it. I would like to extend my sincere apologies to my family, friends, colleagues and the residents of the 131st Assembly District. I fully recognize the gravity of the situation and I am deeply sorry. There is no excuse and no justification for what happened on Tuesday evening. I made the wrong decision, and it is a decision that I deeply regret. “

On Christmas Eve, a guest essay by Kolb was published by the Daily Messenger warning people of the dangers of drinking and driving. He also posted a tweet titled “There is no excuse for impaired driving this holiday season” on December 26.

What’s the saying? Ah, yes: “do what I say and not what I do”. Color us sideways, but it’s something that most politicians seem to have memorized.