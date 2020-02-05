Politician has a brilliant response for trolls who have harassed her about off-the-shoulder outfit in parliament

When Tracy Brabin MP stood by the shipping box in the lower house to prepare an order, she probably did not expect to be called a “snail.”

The senior politician was arrested for her clothing when she was just doing her job. Sigh.

But Brabin – the shadow culture secretary and member of parliament for Batley and Spen in West Yorkshire – was harassed on social media because of the outfit she was wearing because she dared to wear an off-the-shoulder top in parliament.

Responding to a man’s tweet asking, “Is this really fitting clothing for parliament?” Brabin commented on the broader intimidation she received about her tailor choice.

According to the Brabin tweet, those comments included a “snail,” “sharp,” “slapper,” and were asked if she was “just beaten about a waste container.” “

Hey. Sorry, I don’t have time to respond to all of you, but I can confirm that I am not …

A snail

hungover

A pie

About breastfeeding

A weaker one

Drunk

Just beaten over a garbage can.

Who knew that people could become so emotional over a shoulder … 🙄 https://t.co/sTWWiEY2TF

– Tracy Brabin MP 🌹 (@TracyBrabin) 4 February 2020

Brabin actually stood by the shipping box in the lower house to discuss Boris Johnson’s communications director and to order British journalists to leave for a briefing about the Prime Minister’s Brexit plans. Political journalists then went down in protest.

“The behavior of the government in these cases poses a threat to the core values ​​of impartiality and objectivity of the civil service,” Brabin said in the lower house. “It also questions the integrity of future state media briefings and the behavior of their special advisers, and it damages a free and lively press that is central to this parliamentary democracy.”

However, Twitter seemed more interested in Brabin’s shoulder than in the threat to press freedom.

Brabin, who appeared on ITV’s Lorraine, expanded her experience of having her outfit focused on Twitter trolls.

“I think it is a bit absurd, but we are talking about shoulders that, in the scheme of things, if there is so much else to discuss, it feels a bit crazy,” she said.

“I had the opportunity to push back on behalf of other women,” Brabin added. “We also have a duty to declare everyday sexism, but also to protect our young girls and give them the confidence to challenge and stand up for what they want to look like”

Fortunately, many people stood behind Brabin in response to her harassment.

People can’t mean that?

There are problems with institutional racism, a crisis with food bank numbers, an under-funded NHS, homelessness, and people are angry that she has got her shoulder out?

🤯🤪🥴

I give up understanding people 🤣🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/VEAw5Mk4ft

– Stacey Dooley (@StaceyDooley) 5 February 2020

The Women’s Equality Party supported Brabin and stated “her shoulder doesn’t matter”.

“It didn’t silence me,” Brabin told Lorraine Kelly about Lorraine.

Quick ladies, cover your ankles in case it all gets too much for Twitter.

. (TagsToTranslate) uk