Political unrest in Puerto Rico after discovery of unused hurricane aid: NPR

Puerto Rico’s governor Wanda Vázquez, pictured in November, faces controversy over possible corruption after discovering a disaster-filled warehouse, partly due to Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Gladys Vega / Getty Images



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Gladys Vega / Getty Images

Gladys Vega / Getty Images

Angry residents walked the streets of Puerto Rico on Monday.

Anger over government misuse of disaster relief following a flood of devastating earthquakes earlier this month, and recently unused supplies – some of which can be attributed to Hurricane Maria – are driving frustrated protesters to the governor’s gates.

In the face of rampant corruption, they demand the resignation of Governor Wanda Vázquez, who served as the island’s Justice Minister a few months ago.

“Where’s Wanda? She’s not here. She’s busy hiding disaster supplies!” Crowds screamed on Monday, reviving the chants thrown by demonstrators in the summer when the public pushed governor Ricardo Rosselló out of office.

His fall led to months of political turmoil, which Vázquez tried to overcome.

The latest round of political unrest, including the dismissal of several senior cabinet members, started on Saturday.

A local blogger named Lorenzo Delgado had been made aware of a government-run warehouse in the southern town of Ponce, where hundreds of people had been made homeless by the recent clashes.

As it turned out, the warehouse was filled with supplies; Pallets with expired baby food, expired water, blue tarpaulins, gas stoves, diapers, cots, air mattresses and sheets remained untouched, even if thousands still sleep outside in decimated communities.

Delgado posted his results on Facebook. The live stream pulled a large, recalcitrant crowd into the warehouse almost immediately.

A handful of people finally forced the doors open and distributed the goods.

In a video of the Primera Hora incident, a man reads the date on one of the water pallets: “October 14, 2017,” he calls.

“While people were suffering from Maria, this place was full of water,” another man can be overheard. Hurricane Maria hit the island on September 16, 2017.

As the live images bounced off the internet, people across the island became angry.

The head of the agency for civil protection, Carlos Acevedo, said in a statement that the supplies would be distributed and denied that the much-needed resources would be wasted. But his defense did not save him in the face of popular indignation.

The island’s governor released him within a few hours.

“There are thousands of people who have made sacrifices to bring aid to the south and it is unforgivable that resources have been kept in a warehouse,” said Vázquez.

She added that Acevedo had poorly managed government supplies and abandoned the victims of the Puerto Rico earthquake.

The next day, Vázquez fired two other senior officials in her cabinet – Fernando Gil, Secretary of Housing, and Glorimar Andújar, Family Secretary.

Vázquez said that the positions required public trust and that she had lost confidence in them.

“They were unable to personally tell me where these [collection and distribution] centers were, what they contained, and whether an inventory was complete,” Associated Press said.

She also said that agency heads are responsible for informing the governor of the availability of available resources.

The scandal broke out just a few days after the Trump administration announced billions in aid last week.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development’s $ 8.2 billion in federal funding had been deferred by Minister Ben Carson for months. He argued that stricter financial supervision measures were needed before the disaster funds could be distributed.

The same day, President Trump declared a “major disaster” in Puerto Rico due to the earthquakes and ordered additional federal aid to help the island recover.

The governor said she was not afraid that the latest layoffs would further delay federal funding.

But Vázquez’s steps could hardly suppress the growing outcry. Activists organized an island strike on Monday.

Protester Awilda Rodriguez Lora said that the earthquakes that hit the island in recent weeks, along with the incident in the camp, have reopened old wounds that have not yet healed completely.

“After the hurricane … we tried so hard to go back to this pseudo-normalcy,” Rodriguez told NPR. But “if you have another natural disaster and remember how the government dealt with our people, it brings a sense of struggle or flight.”

She added that people’s outrage did not subside when Governor Rosselló was pushed out of office last summer.

It stays there and boils below the surface, she explained. And the camp incident only served to ignite a new spark.