Policemen thwart kidnapping attempt in downtown Boston

A Boston man was arrested after being accused of attempting to abduct a woman in the city early on Sunday morning, according to Boston police. The police responded at 3:19 am to a report from a person yelling near 39 Winchester St.Officers were approached by a woman when they arrived at the scene and told the police that two men had caught her and tried to get her in to force a vehicle, according to officials. As the woman spoke, officers noticed a black vehicle in a nearby parking lot that was running and the driver’s door was open. According to police, a man appeared and ran to the open door of the vehicle. Officers ordered the man to stop, but he refused. He then got into the vehicle and fled the parking lot into Arlington Street, the police said. Police said the officer driver continued to flee and violated numerous car laws before stopping at a private site on Warrenton Street. Officials left their cruisers and could take the man into custody. He has been identified as Tony Santos, 31, who lives in the city of Dorchester. Santos is confronted with several charges: trying to commit a kidnapping, attack and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, stopping a police failure and speeding. Meanwhile, the woman told the police that she had been at a birthday party at a local nightclub and left with Santos, who was a mutual friend, after he offered her to drive home. She then said that she was sitting in Santos’ backseat vehicle, she told him she wanted to leave and when she tried to leave the vehicle, he grabbed her and told her she would leave with him. According to police, the woman said she told Santos again that she wanted to leave and that she would go home by ordering a ride share. When she tried to get out of the vehicle for the second time, she said Santos grabbed her and pushed it against a brick wall. The woman told the officers that a second man who was present during the fight did not agree with Santos and fled the scene. . She stated that she heard Santos listening to the other man that he would catch her again, causing the woman to call the police. Santos is expected to be prosecuted in the Boston municipal court.

