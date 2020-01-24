The London Metropolitan Police Service announced on Friday that it would be using facial recognition cameras tested on the city streets within a month in London and South Wales, BBC News reports.

Police said the cameras are used for five or six hours each and that they will compile detailed lists of suspects who will be searched for serious and violent crimes for any period of time the cameras are used. According to law enforcement agencies, the cameras are 70% accurate, but independent sources say the success rate is much lower and privacy advocates describe the cameras as “a serious threat to civil liberties”.

A data protection group, Big Brother Watch, told the BBC that the decision “represents a huge expansion of the surveillance state and a serious threat to civil liberties in the UK”.

The group’s director, Silkie Carlo, added, “It disagrees with the independent review, which shows that Met’s use of facial recognition is likely to be illegal, carries a risk of violating public rights, and is 81% inaccurate.”

The Met told the BBC that before installing cameras that clearly showed signs of their presence, they would consult with and warn local communities and limit themselves to covering a “small, targeted area”. The police will also be on hand to distribute leaflets explaining facial recognition scanning.

“We all want to live and work in a city that is safe. The public is right to expect that we will use widely available technologies to stop criminals,” Deputy Commissioner Nick Ephgrave told the BBC and said the Met had ” a duty “to use this technology and that the public supports it.

“Likewise, I have to be sure that we have the right guarantees and transparency to protect people’s privacy and human rights. I believe that our careful and thoughtful use of facial recognition creates this balance.”

