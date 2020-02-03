Police: video recordings of thieves throwing mail away during pursuit, stolen during Super Bowl in New Berlin

NEW BERLIN – Piles of paper were flown around during a rapid chase in New Berlin at the beginning of Monday, February 3, when police said two men were trying to throw away evidence while fleeing from officers. Police said while people were enjoying the Super Bowl, New Berlin thieves focused on mailboxes – picking envelopes for the purpose of stealing cash, checks and cards.

Video from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has captured a vehicle that speeds up I-43 in Waukesha County, and squadrons with flashing lights just behind.

“At one point 110 miles per hour,” said Captain Mike Glider of the new Berlin police station. “The vehicle continued to drive, sparks, smoking, shards all over the highway.”

Police said the men inside were responsible for stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from at least 10 New Berlin companies, and taking envelopes from mailboxes in industrial parks:

16235 West Beloit Road

2801 South Moorland Road

5000 South Emmer Drive

5318 South Emmer Drive

2900 South 163rd Street

2835 South Moorland Road

16255 West Stratton Drive

3000 South 163rd Street

2725 South Moorland Road

2917 South 166th Street

“Checks, credit cards, payment cards,” said Captain Glider. “Everything they can use for identity theft.”

Captain Glider said an officer noticed a suspicious vehicle around 1:00 am. When the police chased it, the passengers began to throw tons of stolen mail out the window.

“We thought they were coming to the Super Bowl and just started stealing mail for hours until they were caught,” Glider said.

Each of the officers gathered and packed pounds of mail.

“It was picked up from the highway last night,” said Captain Glider. “Only a fraction of it. We still process a lot of it.”

The incident led the police to issue a warning to business owners:

“If you could assign someone that mail and get it somewhere safe, that would be great,” said Captain Glider.

The police had to close I-43 at night to pick up the mail.

