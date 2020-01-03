Police: Utah man fired a gun next to the bride's head

Loading...

WEST JORDAN – A man who, according to police, fought with his girlfriend and fired a gun at his head, may face charges of attempted murder.

Charles Scott Blunt, 28, of West Jordan, was registered Wednesday at the Salt Lake County Jail for an attempted murder and robbery investigation.

A woman told police she was asleep on an air mattress when Blunt woke her up and the two began to argue, according to an affidavit from the jail reserve.

"She said Charles was angry because she told him that he had reported a previous incident of domestic violence," according to the affidavit.

The woman told investigators that she had originally told Blunt not to return home. But when he entered the house, he was holding a gun, says the affidavit. When the woman tried to call 911, Blunt removed her cell phone.

"After removing the phone, he held it against an air mattress in the living room near his neck, placed the gun over his head and fired just to the right of his right ear," says the affidavit. “There was a bullet hole in a wooden piece of furniture next to the air mattress. She said her eardrum broke and she knew it because the West Jordan Fire Department told her. "

Police noticed a wound on the woman's head "approximately 2 inches from her right ear and another visible in her ear that said it was caused by the bullet she fired. The victim received multiple stitches from the gunshot wound in the head, ”says the affidavit.

Blunt left the residence, but was later arrested by West Jordan police.

According to court records, Blunt was convicted of assault and tampering with witnesses in another incident related to domestic violence in 2016. Blunt was angry at another woman who was his girlfriend at the time, according to the prosecution's comments, while in a fast food restaurant. He pinched the woman and hit her with her hat before forcing her out of her car and leaving, according to the charges. After the woman called the police, Blunt sent him a text message and told him to call the police again and leave him, according to the charges. He was sentenced to one year probation.

You can find help for people in abusive relationships by contacting the YWCA Women in Danger program at 801-537-8600, or the confidential domestic domestic violence hotline at 800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online at udvc.org.