New York authorities will reveal “previously undisclosed evidence” in unresolved murders of at least eight women whose remains were thrown along a stretch of deserted road near Gilgo Beach on Long on Thursday Island.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said the evidence was discovered after a new “scientific technique” was used in the case long suspected of being the work of one or more people. several serial killers, according to a press release.

On December 11, 2010, a Suffolk police officer and a corpse dog routinely searched for a missing New Jersey prostitute, Shannan Gilbert, who disappeared after fleeing a client’s house – and instead found the another woman’s body at Gilgo Beach.

Authorities finally discovered 10 bodies – including 7 women – in the same area between December 2010 and April 2011. At the time, police said the first four bodies were women in their 20s who worked as prostitutes. Between 2007 and September 2010, six women subsequently identified had all been missing.

However, not all bodies correspond to the same profile. The remains also included those of a young Asian man and a baby who had not yet been identified. Gilbert’s body was found later in December 2011, but police could not determine the cause of her death if she was the victim of the same alleged serial killer.

No arrests were made during the investigation.

The unsolved crimes have been the subject of a novel, a true crime thriller, several television shows and an upcoming Netflix film. In September, state officials relaunched the case after determining that Suffolk investigators could ask the FBI to deploy “genetic” technology to search genealogical databases to find potential relatives.

.